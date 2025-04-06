UConn vs. South Carolina LIVE: Score, game news, stats, highlights for 2025 NCAA women’s basketball championship game
Live coverage of the 2025 NCAA women’s basketball championship game between UConn and South Carolina
UConn and South Carolina meet in the 2025 NCAA women’s basketball championship game on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET. Follow along with our live coverage here.
The game is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch on ABC, ESPN+, and Disney+.
Tampa is hosting a record fourth women’s Final Four. Amalie Arena also hosted in 2008, 2015, and 2019 when Tenneessee, UConn, and Baylor won, respectively.
New Orleans was supposed to have already hosted the Final Four four times, but the fourth event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Amalie Arena is located in downtown Tampa’s vibrant Channelside District and opened in October 1996. The arena seats approximately 20,500 for basketball games.
Its main tenant is the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, who has called the arena home since 1996. Other previous teams that have called Amalie home? The AFL’s Tampa Bay Storm from 1997-2017 and the NBA’s Toronto Raptors for a brief stint from 2020-2021.
Before being dubbed Amalie Arena, it was called the Ice Palace from 1996-2002, the St. Pete Times Forum from 2002-2012, and the Tampa Bay Times Forum from 2012-2014. The arena now gets its name from Amalie Oil Company.