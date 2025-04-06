UConn vs. South Carolina LIVE: Score, game news, stats, highlights for 2025 NCAA women’s basketball championship game

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke
How to Watch Florida vs. Houston Men’s National Championship Game 2025: Preview, Odds, and Streaming Info for March Madness Title game
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Dodgers at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 6
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open 2025 prize money: Full $9.5 million purse payout

Top Clips

nbc_pl_soutot_250406.jpg
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Southampton Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_ramsdaleintv_250604.jpg
Ramsdale: It’s a ‘sad day’ for Southampton
nbc_pl_totsoupostgame_250406.jpg
Earle: Southampton ‘gone down with a whimper’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke
How to Watch Florida vs. Houston Men’s National Championship Game 2025: Preview, Odds, and Streaming Info for March Madness Title game
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Dodgers at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 6
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open 2025 prize money: Full $9.5 million purse payout

Top Clips

nbc_pl_soutot_250406.jpg
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Southampton Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_ramsdaleintv_250604.jpg
Ramsdale: It’s a ‘sad day’ for Southampton
nbc_pl_totsoupostgame_250406.jpg
Earle: Southampton ‘gone down with a whimper’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

UConn vs. South Carolina LIVE: Score, game news, stats, highlights for 2025 NCAA women’s basketball championship game

Live coverage of the 2025 NCAA women’s basketball championship game between UConn and South Carolina

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Watkins' stellar 2024-25 season highlights at USC
April 4, 2025 02:18 PM
Watch highlights from JuJu Watkins' standout sophomore 2024-25 season with the USC Trojans. Watkins averaged 23.9 points per game and ranks sixth on USC's all-time scoring list.

UConn and South Carolina meet in the 2025 NCAA women’s basketball championship game on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET. Follow along with our live coverage here.

Updates
What time is tip-off? How to watch?
By
Patricia Duffy
  

The game is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch on ABC, ESPN+, and Disney+.

Tampa makes history by hosting
By
Patricia Duffy
  

Tampa is hosting a record fourth women’s Final Four. Amalie Arena also hosted in 2008, 2015, and 2019 when Tenneessee, UConn, and Baylor won, respectively.

New Orleans was supposed to have already hosted the Final Four four times, but the fourth event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Amalie Arena is located in downtown Tampa’s vibrant Channelside District and opened in October 1996. The arena seats approximately 20,500 for basketball games.

Its main tenant is the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, who has called the arena home since 1996. Other previous teams that have called Amalie home? The AFL’s Tampa Bay Storm from 1997-2017 and the NBA’s Toronto Raptors for a brief stint from 2020-2021.

Before being dubbed Amalie Arena, it was called the Ice Palace from 1996-2002, the St. Pete Times Forum from 2002-2012, and the Tampa Bay Times Forum from 2012-2014. The arena now gets its name from Amalie Oil Company.