Pep Guardiola on Manchester City draw with Arsenal — ‘They were better and we were incredibly tired’

It wasn’t vintage Manchester City, but big days from big men up top and at the back led Pep Guardiola’s team to a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Guardiola’s team was unchanged in a three-match week which featured tests from Manchester United, Napoli, and Arsenal.

City were en route to emerging with six goals, three wins, and three clean sheets after Erling Haaland delivered a first-half goal

But Gabriel Martinelli teamed up for a goal in the third minute of stoppage time, and Man City had to settle for an away point.

How will Pep Guardiola view the performance?

Pep Guardiola postmatch reaction to Arsenal vs Manchester City

How do you feel about the game? “We played United, Champions League Thursday and now today against a team today that is so powerful in all aspects. Hats off to our team. We made some transitions. The result is fair. We were close but in general Arsenal was better but the team was there and we had a better result than last season. We’re thankful for that.”

Good spirit in the group? “Absolutely since the transfer window’s finished and everyone knows they’ll be here for some time. The togetherness in the three games has been top. The way we played today. We defended corners well because they are the masters. We’ll take the point. We have to improve.”

Thoughts on the game: “They were better and we were incredibly tired. The game against Napoli was so emotional and after that recovery day, but then we have 4-5 hours to travel. It’s more fatigue and everything against a team that fought the last two Premier Leagues to win it. Man City spends money. They do as well. We were there. We talk about we have to be super strong in terms of mentality and we had that.”

Pressed on if schedule hurt them: “Of course it’s affects you. We have to be strong. We have a lot of fatigue and missing players. John came back. Rayan Cherki, Ait-Nouri. Khusanov was injured. So many things happened. If you want me to complain for the schedule, okay, I am complaining for the schedule (laughing).”