How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Most of the focus will be on what happens after the game at Selhurst Park on Sunday, as Arsenal get to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time in 22 years following the clash with Crystal Palace.

WATCH — Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side were crowned Premier League champions on Tuesday after Manchester City drew at Bournemouth. That ended a 22-year wait to be Premier League champs again and the celebrations have been wild across north London, and the globe, over the past few days. But after this game Arsenal have the small matter of the UEFA Champions League final against PSG in Budapest next Saturday, so key players will be rested and Arteta will be praying for no injuries.

Crystal Palace will also rest plenty of players as they head to Leipzig on Wednesday for their Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano. This will be Oliver Glasner’s final home game in charge of Palace as he will leave this summer when his contract expires. If Palace win the Conference League then they’re in the Europa League next season, and that is a wonderful parting gift for Glasner to give them.

Read on below for everything you need on Crystal Palace vs Arsenal.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday (May 24)

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: CNBC

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock (in Spanish)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Glasner will look to keep the likes of Maxence Lacroix, Chris Richards, Adam Wharton, Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta fresh and will likely make wholesale changes to his lineup as they aim to prepare for their Conference League final in the best possible way.

Arsenal team news, focus

The Gunners will likely rotate as many players as they can to keep injuries to a minimum and give their star players a rest ahead of the Champions League final against PSG. Then after the full time whistle goes it’s all about lifting the trophy and celebrating in front of their fans in the away end at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal prediction

This is a really tough game to call because so many regulars will be resting, but go for a draw. Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal.