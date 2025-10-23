How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Red-hot Arsenal host Crystal Palace in what promises to be a beauty of a London derby on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been ruthless and efficient so far as set-piece domination continues to fuel their charge for a first Premier League title in over 20 years. They won 1-0 at Fulham last weekend thanks to another set-piece goal and they hammered Atletico Madrid 4-0 at home in the UEFA Champions League in midweek to underline their status as a favorite to win both the Premier League and Champions League this season.

But Palace are having a fine start to the season too as Oliver Glasner’s side are juggling the demands of the Europa Conference League and Premier League well despite having a much smaller squad than other Premier League teams (such as Arsenal) who are also in Europe. They drew 3-3 at home with Bournemouth in the league last weekend as Jean Philippe-Mateta scored a hat trick and could have won it deep in stoppage time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday (October 26)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

The Gunners are still without long-term absentee Gabriel Jesus as he’s expected back in a few months from his knee injury. Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke are all still a few weeks away from returning too. Arteta has a busy few weeks with Premier League, Champions League and League Cup action but he is rotating much more this season. We can expect Riccardo Calafiori, Leandro Trossard and maybe Mikel Merino to start for Arsenal this weekend to keep things fresh. Viktor Gyokeres scored two against Atletico in midweek and that will be great for his confidence as he continues to plug away up top.

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Palace have Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad still out, while Caleb Kporha is also missing. Glasner will keep going with the same starting lineup which is playing so well as Daniel Munoz has been magnificent at right wing-back, while Mateta is banging in goals and could be scoring even more as Kamada, Wharton, Sarr and Pino are creating so many chances and chaos.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction

This will be a fun one if Palace score early and force Arsenal out of their comfort zone, but the Gunners are controlling games so well and should have just about enough to get over the line. Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace.