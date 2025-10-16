 Skip navigation
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published October 16, 2025 01:30 AM

It’ll be quite the unlikely top-six matchup at Selhurst Park, as the Premier League returns from the international break and Crystal Palace host Bournemouth on Saturday (10 am ET).

WATCH Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth

Crystal Palace (6th, 12 points) were the last remaining unbeaten side in the PL, until they lost 2-1 to Everton last time out. Daniel Munoz gave the Eagles the lead after 37 minutes, but the Toffees scored twice in the second half and Jack Grealish struck the final blow in stoppage time.

Bournemouth (4th, 14 points) were beaten by Liverpool on opening day and the Cherries have been climbing their way up the table ever since. Andoni Iraola’s side pulled off an incredible comeback before the break, as Antoine Semenyo (twice) and Justin Kluivert scored three brilliant goals after the 75th minute. Bournemouth have only conceded multiple goals in a game once since the loss to Liverpool and have conceded just as many goals in their last six games as they did to the Reds (4).

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET, Saturday
Venue: Selhurst Park — London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Adam Smith (thigh), Enes Unal (knee)

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth prediction

A slow build followed by a late goal (or two, or three). Crystal Palace 1-2 Bournemouth.