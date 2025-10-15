How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

If Fulham want to get back to winning ways, they’ll have to slow red-hot visitors Arsenal at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Cottagers have dropped back-to-back 3-1 away games in the Premier League but will hope they’ll unbeaten home form early this season continues despite the table-topping status of the table leaders.

WATCH — Fulham v Arsenal

Arsenal will be happy for the international break in terms of giving injured players the chance to find health, but not for many other reasons.

The Gunners are unbeaten in four matches since their 1-0 loss at Liverpool, and back-to-back wins at Newcastle and home to West Ham United were impressive for several reasons — the hostile environs of St. James’ Park and the total control of the Irons chief among them.

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: Craven Cottage — West London

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Live online via NBC.com

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Rodrigo Muniz (knock), Kenny Tete (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Raul Jimenez (hip), Sasa Lukic (unspecified)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Martin Odegaard (knee - MORE), Piero Hincapie (groin), Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (knee)

Fulham vs Arsenal prediction

The Cottagers and their ex-Arsenal army — Bernd Leno, Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith Rowe — will be plenty up for this test, and Marco Silva will surely have his men at their ornery-best for the visitors. Declan Rice played for England over the international break, and Arsenal should have enough to overcome the lengthened absence of Martin Odegaard (at least in this game). Fulham 0-2 Arsenal