How to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday aiming to make it three wins from three in the UEFA Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s side are top of the Premier League and have been ruthless, efficient and solid so far this season as their squad looks deeper as they’ve already had to deal with some big injuries. Arsenal beat Fulham 1-0 at the weekend thanks to yet another set-piece goal and they know the small margins will be key against Diego Simeone’s scrappy Atletico.

Speaking of Atleti, they have lost narrowly at Liverpool and hammered Eintracht Frankfurt so far in the UEFA Champions League as a squad overhaul this summer has left Simeone with plenty of new options in midfield and attack. Argentine striker Julian Alvarez is their main man and has scored seven goals in 10 games in all competitions so far this season, including a brace in a big 5-2 win against Real Madrid a few weeks ago. Atletico have won three of their last four in La Liga and are on a six-game unbeaten run as they arrive in north London.

How to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (October 21)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Arsenal team news, focus

Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard all remain out, while Arteta will likely rotate plenty as he has so many options to choose from this season. The likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly, Cristhian Mosquera, Mikel Merino, Gabriel Martinelli and Ben White could all start. The most likely change is Martinelli for Trossard on the left wing, while it will be intriguing to see if Arteta starts Merino as a false nine and gives Viktor Gyokeres a rest up top. The Gunners have been so solid defensively and through 11 games in all competitions they’ve conceded just three goals and kept eight clean sheets. Former Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta, who now holds the same role at Arsenal, has done a fine job assembling this Gunners squad and there are plenty of similarities with the types of player he signed for Atleti over the years.

Atletico Madrid team news, focus

Alvarez is Atletico’s focal point in attack and has been exceptional so far this season, while veteran forward Antoine Griezmann keeps on trucking alongside him. Atleti now have new signings Giacomo Raspadori, Nico Gonzalez and Thiago Almada to call upon in attack too, with Almada jumping off the bench to score the winner against Osasuna at the weekend. Atleti remain solid defensively with the likes of Oblak, Gimenez and Koke still key players and new signing Alex Baena has slotted in well in midfield. But they take more risks going forward and also have Alexander Sorloth in attack and Conor Gallagher remains useful off the bench. USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso is out with an ankle injury.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction

This is going to be tight and tense but Arsenal will edge to victory, probably via a set-piece goal. Arsenal 2-1 Atletico Madrid.