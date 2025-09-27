Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE updates — How to watch Madrid derby, analysis, highlights

Atletico Madrid look to make up ground on eternal local rivals Real Madrid when the two sides meet Saturday at the Metropolitano Stadium in Spain.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live score: 3-2

Goal scorer: Robin Le Normand 14', Kylian Mbappe 25'. Arda Guler 37', Alexander Sorloth 45+2', Julian Alvarez pen 52'

How to watch Madrid derby, Atletico vs Real Madrid stream, TV channel

Kickoff: 10:15am ET Saturday

Location: Metropolitano Stadium — Rosas, Madrid

TV/Streaming: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live updates

Julian Alvarez penalty goal — Atletico Madrid 3-2 Real Madrid

Courtois reads it correctly but Alvarez’s shot is just beyond his outstretched arms. Atleti back in front.

Atleti penalty — Arda Guler to only see yellow

The Turkish forward has conceded a penalty with a high kick into the face of Nicolas Gonzalez.

Atleti going to the spot.

Halftime — Atletico Madrid 2-2 Real Madrid

We exhale after seven minutes stoppage!

Talk about rising to the occasion: Four goals produced from a combined 1.18 xG.

Shots are 8-3 to Atleti, but that’s why spending a Madrijillion dollars on forwards is a nice thing if you can manage it.

Guler with a goal and an assist, Mbappe with a lethal goal, and Vinicius Junior with a world-class assist.

All that and it’s all to play for in the second half.

Alexander Sorloth goal — Atletico Madrid 2-2 Real Madrid (45+2')

Defending has been optional in Madrid, and Alexander Sorloth is celebrating in the crowd after leaping above Dean Huijsen to head home.

SORLOTH EQUALIZES FOR ATLETI AND IT'S 2-2! WHAT AN INSANE FIRST HALF IN THE MADRID DERBY 😱 pic.twitter.com/Kq1zJicwio — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 27, 2025

VAR denies Atleti equalizer

Julian Alvarez fires in a terrific corner kick but it cascades off the back of one Atleti player and the crossed arms of another on its way over the line.

Initially given as a goal, it did not have much of a chance to evade the pitch side monitor.

Julian Alvarez close!

Atleti go back the other way and Julian Alvarez beats Thibaut Courtois but clips the outside of the far post with his 39th minute attempt.

What a derby so far.

Arda Guler goal — Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid (37th minute)

What an assist from Vinicius Junior, who puts Le Normand and Llorente on skates, cutting back from the end line and spotting Guler’s late-arriving central run.

The Turkiye star makes no mistakes from the heart of the box and Real have completed their comeback attempt.

VINI JR. WITH A STUNNING ASSIST TO ARDA GÜLER!



GÜLER WITH A GOAL AND ASSIST TO TURN IT AROUND FOR REAL 😨 pic.twitter.com/QIJwNcVcRB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 27, 2025

Kylian Mbappe goal — Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid (25th minute)

It had been almost all Atletico, but the La Liga’s leading scorer is on the board to equalize at the Metropolitano Stadium.

It’s pretty stuff on the right side, as Mbappe plays the ball out wide to Arda Guler and makes a run between two defenders to pick up the return.

The Frenchman snaps a low shot beyond the reach of Jan Oblak’s right paw.

MBAPPE EQUALIZES JUST LIKE THAT FOR REAL MADRID! GREAT ASSIST FROM ARDA GÜLER 🤝 pic.twitter.com/zkkU2T97sL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 27, 2025

Robin Le Normand goal (video) — Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid (14th minute)

Chaos in the box as Giuliano Simeone sweeps in a cross from the right and his French-born center back heads it over the line!

LE NORMAND WITH A HEADER TO PUT ATLETI AHEAD OF REAL IN THE MADRID DERBY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aE3XTTOGpC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 27, 2025

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid lineup: Oblak, Hancko, Lenglet, Le Normand, Llorente, Gonzalez, Koke, Barrios, Simeone, Alvarez, Sorloth.

Real Madrid lineup: Courtois, Carvajal, Miliato, Huijsen, Carreras, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Mbappe