Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle: Gunners escape with win over late-arriving Magpies

Arsenal made Eberechi Eze’s early golazo stand up as Newcastle United failed to take their chances in a 1-0 affair at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Eze’s 10th-minute piledriver of a goal was one of Arsenal’s only moments of forward-thinking play, and Newcastle fought the whole way and will feel that William Osula early and Yoane Wissa late should’ve given them a goal.

WATCH — Arsenal v Newcastle full match replay

Let’s not bury the lede here, as Arsenal go three points clear of Manchester City atop the Premier League having played one more game than their title rivals.

Newcastle remain 14th after losing a fourth-straight Premier League game to essentially kiss their slim chances of returning to Europe goodbye.

More to come...

Arsenal vs Newcastle final score: 1-0

Eberechi Eze 10'

Seven minutes stoppage time

Newcastle could pull something off here, as recent subs Woltemade and Elanga have livened up the affair.

Should be 1-1

A sensational pass from Woltemade finds Wissa but the forward hammers his shot into outer space from close range.

Nick Woltemade on

The big German will get the final 15 minutes in place of Guimaraes.

Newcastle subs

Yoane Wissa and Harvey Barnes are into the game for Will Osula and Jacob Murphy.

Arsenal still up 1-0 now into the 67th minute.

A little better from The Newcastle

The Magpies look a bit better to start the second half and are arriving in the final third but still don’t have many ideas what do inside the box.

Halftime — Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle

Newcastle are keeping 48% of the ball and producing far more from open play but trail at the break.

Shot attempts are 9-3 for Newcastle, though it’s only amounted to an xG line of 0.33-0.08.

With Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa, Harvey Barnes, and Anthony Elanga on the bench, there’s plenty of cutting edge currently on the cutting room floor.

Kai Havertz injury news

Havertz limps off the pitch in frustration and Arsenal will use Viktor Gyokeres, their leading scorer, with about 11 minutes left in the first half.

Out of nothing

A ball ping-pongs 10 yards outside the box and Sandro Tonali sees it as an invitation, smashing a swirling shot that forces David Raya into an uncomfortable save.

Still 1-0 Arsenal at the hour mark.

Eberechi Eze goal (video) — Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle

Another short corner and Newcastle are suckered into the trap.

Kai Havertz finds Eze in about the same spot the winger missed from earlier, and this one’s an arrow across goal and into the upper 90.

BEAUTY! ARSENAL 1-0 🔴 🔴 🔴



Eberechi Eze with perfect precision, blasting the ball into the top left corner of the net!



🔴 Arsenal: 1

⚪️ Newcastle: 0

⏱️ 9’ pic.twitter.com/KrFm8DrEiW — USA Sports (@usasports) April 25, 2026

Arsenal settle in as Eze whistles wide

The Gunners have found their footing and work a corner to Eberechi Eze outside the 18, but the English forward sizzles his shot short of the near post.

Gunners nearly concede in first minute

Joe Willock releases Will Osula into the box and he’s got a chance to lash home but totally whiffs on a left-footed effort.

What a let-off for Arsenal.

Arsenal lineup

Raya, White, Saliba, Magalhaes, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Madueke, Eze, Havertz

Newcastle lineup

Pope, Burn, Botman, Thiaw, Murphy, Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley, Willock, Ramsey, Osula

Arsenal vs Newcastle preview

The Gunners find themselves in second place on the table for the first time in ages, tied on points with Manchester City, but the good news is they still do control their destiny to some degree. Goal differential is the first tiebreaker and goal scored are the second, and the teams are level at +37 while Arsenal have scored three fewer goals.

WATCH — Arsenal v Newcastle

Newcastle are slumping and appear fragile as club hero Eddie Howe finds his manager’s position in question despite winning the League Cup with the club last season.

The Magpies have spun from fifth to 14th and face extremely long odds to return to Europe next season. Newcastle’s 42 points are six back of eighth-place Chelsea

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Mikel Merino (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (lower leg), Jurrien Timber (groin), Riccardo Calafiori (undisclosed)

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Valentino Livramento (groin), Joelinton (suspension), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Gordon (groin)

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction

Newcastle are a different team with Bruno Guimaraes in the team from the jump, and the Magpies midfielder should be fit to start and go beyond halftime. There’s every reason to think they will compete, especially with Sandro Tonali in the team. The question is whether the players are as up for this challenge — and for Howe — as Arteta’s charges will be in front of a raucous home crowd. A repeat of the score line from the reverse fixture does seem to be just about right. Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA