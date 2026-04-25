Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal manager say after slim win over Newcastle?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets
Rockies-Mets game is postponed by rain, setting up a doubleheader on Sunday
SX 2026 Rd 15 Philadelphia 450 Hunter Lawrence 01.jpg
Hunter Lawrence remains unaffected as Supercross points reset for the fourth time in 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Miami vs Mississippi
2026 NFL Draft Day Two Recap: 49ers select De’Zhaun Stribling, Browns stop Denzel Boston’s slide

Top Clips

nbc_nba_nykrecap_260425.jpg
Breaking down what went wrong for Knicks in Game 3
nbc_nba_okcrecap_260425.jpg
Williams’ health pivotal for Thunder’s title hopes
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260425.jpg
Eze smashes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets
Rockies-Mets game is postponed by rain, setting up a doubleheader on Sunday
SX 2026 Rd 15 Philadelphia 450 Hunter Lawrence 01.jpg
Hunter Lawrence remains unaffected as Supercross points reset for the fourth time in 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Miami vs Mississippi
2026 NFL Draft Day Two Recap: 49ers select De’Zhaun Stribling, Browns stop Denzel Boston’s slide

Top Clips

nbc_nba_nykrecap_260425.jpg
Breaking down what went wrong for Knicks in Game 3
nbc_nba_okcrecap_260425.jpg
Williams’ health pivotal for Thunder’s title hopes
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260425.jpg
Eze smashes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal manager say after slim win over Newcastle?

  
Published April 25, 2026 02:28 PM

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta oversaw another one-goal game, this one a 1-0 win over Newcastle United to boost his Gunners back atop the Premier League.

He also saw Kai Havertz and Eberechi Eze require substitutions after injury and will know that Newcastle butchered two key chances to score in the Week 34 scrap.

Eze scored a wonderful goal that stood as the decisive tally, and Arteta will be happy to be back in the win column and three points above Man City.

City again have a match-in-hand.

Arteta celebrated the win with a giant fist pump and yell of “Vamos.”

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal manager say after slim win over Newcastle?

We’ll share all of Mikel Arteta’s words as soon as he speaks at the Emirates Stadium.