Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta oversaw another one-goal game, this one a 1-0 win over Newcastle United to boost his Gunners back atop the Premier League.

He also saw Kai Havertz and Eberechi Eze require substitutions after injury and will know that Newcastle butchered two key chances to score in the Week 34 scrap.

Eze scored a wonderful goal that stood as the decisive tally, and Arteta will be happy to be back in the win column and three points above Man City.

City again have a match-in-hand.

Arteta celebrated the win with a giant fist pump and yell of “Vamos.”

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal manager say after slim win over Newcastle?

We’ll share all of Mikel Arteta’s words as soon as he speaks at the Emirates Stadium.