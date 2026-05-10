West Ham vs Arsenal live updates: Score, goal, highlights, stats from Premier League Matchweek 36

Arsenal’s Premier League title chase encounters West Ham’s relegation fight in a tense London derby at the London Stadium on Sunday.

WATCH — West Ham v Arsenal

The Gunners saw Man City move within two points of the throne room on Saturday and will be in danger of dropping out of first place at midweek without a win at the Irons.

West Ham have fallen into the bottom three, a point behind Tottenham Hotspur as it’s very much a two-team competition to avoid the final place in the relegation zone.

West Ham vs Arsenal live score: 0-0