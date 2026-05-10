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Jeeno Thitikul holds off every contender to stay in the lead at Mizuho Americas Open
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Anderson scores against former club for Forest
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Barnes scores go-ahead goal for Newcastle

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West Ham vs Arsenal live updates: Score, goal, highlights, stats from Premier League Matchweek 36

Arsenal’s Premier League title chase encounters West Ham’s relegation fight in a tense London derby at the London Stadium on Sunday.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring an Arsenal goal with Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke.

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal’s Premier League title chase encounters West Ham’s relegation fight in a tense London derby at the London Stadium on Sunday.

WATCH West Ham v Arsenal

The Gunners saw Man City move within two points of the throne room on Saturday and will be in danger of dropping out of first place at midweek without a win at the Irons.

West Ham have fallen into the bottom three, a point behind Tottenham Hotspur as it’s very much a two-team competition to avoid the final place in the relegation zone.

West Ham vs Arsenal live score: 0-0

Updates
Incredible danger off a corner
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Rice swings in a far-post corner and Mads Hermansen makes a terrific reaction save on Leandro Trossard’s header.

Trossard then heads off the post, and there are several desperate 50/50s just to get to another corner.

This time it’s from the right and Bukayo Saka’s corner is headed over by Gabriel Magalhaes.

0-0, 11'.
Declan Rice hears the boos
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

West Ham’s fans may love Declan Rice when all is said and done but the ex-Irons superstar is hearing boos on every touch of the ball early at his old home.

0-0, 4'.
Unchanged Arsenal will go for it
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Nuno Espirito Santo’s teams know how to defend but has the veteran boss figured out what made Arsenal look so much more lively last time out?

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Declan Rice found a lot of joy in the midfield and will look to do the same here.
West Ham lineup, team news
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Starting XI: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, Castellanos

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Felipe, Magassa, Scarles, Potts, Kante

No place in the team for Max Kilman or Kyle Walker-Peters, as it looks like a back five.
Arsenal lineup, team news
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Starting XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Magalhaes, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Hincapie, Odegaard, Martinelli, Madueke, Havertz, Zubimendi, Dowman

Wow, that is some bench. A healthy Arsenal is super dangerous but it’s difficult to argue against the production from last time out.
How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (May 10)

Venue: London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA