West Ham vs Arsenal live updates: Score, goal, highlights, stats from Premier League Matchweek 36
Arsenal’s Premier League title chase encounters West Ham’s relegation fight in a tense London derby at the London Stadium on Sunday.
Arsenal’s Premier League title chase encounters West Ham’s relegation fight in a tense London derby at the London Stadium on Sunday.
WATCH — West Ham v Arsenal
The Gunners saw Man City move within two points of the throne room on Saturday and will be in danger of dropping out of first place at midweek without a win at the Irons.
West Ham have fallen into the bottom three, a point behind Tottenham Hotspur as it’s very much a two-team competition to avoid the final place in the relegation zone.
West Ham vs Arsenal live score: 0-0
Rice swings in a far-post corner and Mads Hermansen makes a terrific reaction save on Leandro Trossard’s header.
Trossard then heads off the post, and there are several desperate 50/50s just to get to another corner.
This time it’s from the right and Bukayo Saka’s corner is headed over by Gabriel Magalhaes.
0-0, 11'.
West Ham’s fans may love Declan Rice when all is said and done but the ex-Irons superstar is hearing boos on every touch of the ball early at his old home.
0-0, 4'.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s teams know how to defend but has the veteran boss figured out what made Arsenal look so much more lively last time out?
Myles Lewis-Skelly and Declan Rice found a lot of joy in the midfield and will look to do the same here.
Starting XI: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, Castellanos
Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Felipe, Magassa, Scarles, Potts, Kante
No place in the team for Max Kilman or Kyle Walker-Peters, as it looks like a back five.
Starting XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Magalhaes, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Hincapie, Odegaard, Martinelli, Madueke, Havertz, Zubimendi, Dowman
Wow, that is some bench. A healthy Arsenal is super dangerous but it’s difficult to argue against the production from last time out.
Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (May 10)
Venue: London Stadium — East London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA