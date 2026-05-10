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Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal manager says VAR decision ‘could’ve gone either way’ at West Ham

  
Published May 10, 2026 01:34 PM

A laborious Sunday afternoon across London nearly failed to bear fruit for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, but Leandro Trossard restored the vibes around Arsenal with a late goal.

But Arsenal’s 1-0 win over relegation-threatened West Ham United at the London Stadium is going to be remembered for something else, as West Ham’s stoppage time equalizer was disallowed by VAR for a foul on David Raya.

MORE — West Ham v Arsenal recap, video highlights

There were no goals until the 83rd minute for the Gunners, who were unchanged from the unit that cruised past Fulham in Week 35.

But Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard worked a 1-2 to free up Trossard near the penalty spot, and the 31-year-old Belgian fired through traffic to finally solve Mads Hermansen.

The Gunners move five points ahead of Manchester City, who have played one fewer game. Arsenal have two more matches with six more points available to them.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal manager say after tight scrap at West Ham United?

Your 500th game as Arsenal player or manager was eventful: “I’m going to certainly remember this day and this number. It was a roller coaster of emotions. We knew it was going to be a tough day. They are fighting for their lives, we are fighting for the title. With the injury to Ben we had to make a change. We had to throw everything at it. The action of David in the 70th minute 1-against-1 and then there was the controversy with the last goal. It’s a big decision. When I have to be critical, I have been, and today I have to credit them. They have to be brave to have another look at the action but when you see the picture there is clearly no question it was a foul.”

Credit to VAR for asking for the review? “They were very brave to at least give the opportunity and I think the action deserves that. It could’ve gone either way. We know the rules and we ask for consistency.”

Does this feel like the sort of game that decides things? “I don’t know because there are still two games to play but we came here to win the game today. We threw everything at it to create those moments. Sometimes you have to get rewarded.”