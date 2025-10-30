How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

New-boys Burnley host top of the table Arsenal at Turf Moor on Saturday with all signs pointing to an away win.

But Scott Parker’s Burnley will be full of confidence heading into this game after picking up back-to-back wins in the Premier League following their last-gasp 3-2 win at Wolves last Sunday. Burnley have already picked up 10 points from their opening nine games and they’ve had a tough run of fixtures as they’ve already played Spurs, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester United. They’ve also lost just once at home so far this season and that came via Mohamed Salah scoring a 95th minute penalty-kick winner for Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal set a new record in October as they became the first team in English top-flight history to win all six games in a month (in all competitions) and not concede a single goal. They got past Brighton 2-0 in the League Cup last 16 on Wednesday as Arteta rotated plenty and this Arsenal squad is so deep that key injuries have been brushed aside. They look solid, ruthless and confident and these are the kind of games they drew last season, but they must win this season if they want to underline their status as favorites for the title.

How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Saturday (November 1)

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Burnley team news, focus

Scott Parker will play a solid 5-4-1 system with Zian Flemming leading the line and he was excellent at Wolves last weekend as he scored twice and was a constant threat when crosses came into the box and long balls were played up to him. Kyle Walker has provided experience and quality down the right, Martin Dubravka has been superb in goal, Josh Cullen is ticking things over in midfield and Lesely Ugochukwu is really coming into his own breaking forward and chipping in with goals.

Arsenal team news, focus

The Gunners have some injury concerns with Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke still out. William Saliba was rested for the midweek win against Brighton after suffering another injury against Palace last weekend. If Saliba isn’t fit to start then Cristhian Mosquera will come straight in, but Piero Hincapie looked really good in midweek and is another option at center back. Arsenal are crushing everyone from set-piece situations and they just aren’t giving up big chances. An early goal at Burnley will set them up for yet another win.

Burnley vs Arsenal prediction

It’s hard to predict anything other than a comfortable Arsenal win but Burnley have made it really tough for some big teams so far this season. They can sit back and frustrate but also hit you ruthlessly on the counter. But none of that will matter. Burnley 0-3 Arsenal.