Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after dominant display vs Burnley?

Arsenal are seven points clear of the field in the Premier League title race (for the time being) after beating Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday, thanks to two more headed goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice.

BURNLEY 0-2 ARSENAL — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Mikel Arteta reaction, speaking after the Gunners made it five straight wins in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after beating Burnley?

“Especially the way we started the game, I think in the first half we were exceptional — scored two goals, probably should have scored another two or three and gave nothing away. That was the platform to win, because in the second half we weren’t that precise — especially with the ball — and we had to make a few changes, and then we didn’t have that much control of the game. But, defensively, we were exceptional again to maintain the clean sheet.”

On the second half: “Credit to Burnley as well — the way they set up, they make it really difficult and were very well organized. That’s the reason they lost one game here in 18 months — to Liverpool, in the last second of the game. We know the difficulty of what we’ve done today, and we really value it, but we have things to improve.”

On Viktor Gyokeres: “It’s not the goal only, it was the performance. I think the first half is one of the best games he’s played so far [for Arsenal]. It was exceptional in every single department. He felt something muscular [at halftime], so we have to wait and see the extent of that.”

“I think he steps up when the team needs him most, he won I don’t know how many tackles; he carried the ball; he scores the goals. That’s his evolution as a player.”