How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live, League Cup: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Brighton on Wednesday in a tasty League Cup last 16 clash in north London.

Sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table, and also perfect in the Champions League through three games, Mikel Arteta has rotated expertly in the opening months of the season as big injuries have not halted Arsenal’s trophy charge. He saw his side edge past Crystal Palace at the weekend but they may have lost a couple of big players to injury, so we will perhaps see Arteta rotate even more against Brighton.

As for the Seagulls, Fabian Hurzeler’s side lost 4-2 at Manchester United on Saturday in a wild clash. They looked like they might surge all the way back from 3-0 down to grab something but big defensive mistakes cost them dear. And that has been the story of their season so far. Brighton are extremely talented in attack but they have to improve at the other end of the pitch if they’re going to challenge for European qualification and go far in competitions like this.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:45pm ET Wednesday (October 29)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Arsenal team news, focus

The main injury concern is over both William Saliba and Declan Rice who came off against Palace at the weekend. After injuries to key players Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz already this season (plus Bukayo Saka missing some time) Arteta won’t risk Saliba and Rice in this game, even if they have made speedy recoveries. The likes of Kepa, Gabriel Martinelli, Piero Hincapie, Christian Norgaard, Max Dowman, Ethan Nwaneri, Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Mikel Merino will surely all start this game and that is a pretty good ‘B team’ to have for this competition and underlines Arsenal’s amazing squad depth.

Brighton team news, focus

The Seagulls will go for it, because it’s the only way they know how. Hurzeler is struggling with the balance of this Brighton side as they’ve scored 14 goals but let in 15 in the Premier League so far this season. Danny Welbeck continues to roll back the years and score goals, while Yankuba Minteh is a huge threat out wide. With Kaoru Mitoma and Brajan Gruda out, we may see Tom Watson or Charalampos Kostoulas start this game. Diego Gomez is also likely to start in central midfield and he scored four goals (all of them beauties) in Brighton’s last round of this competition, a 6-0 win at Barnsley.

Arsenal vs Brighton prediction

This feels like it could go all the way to penalty kicks. Arsenal have their eyes focused on the Premier League and Champions League this season, but can they pass up a chance to reach the last eight of the League Cup? They will get it done, somehow, to advance. Arsenal 1-1 Brighton (Arsenal win 4-2 on penalty kicks).