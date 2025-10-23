 Skip navigation
How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published October 23, 2025 05:11 AM

Following their huge win at Liverpool last weekend, Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday looking to do something they haven’t done in over a year: win three-straight games in the Premier League.

WATCHManchester United v Brighton

Ruben Amorim’s side stuck to their gameplan superbly to record a massive 2-1 win at Liverpool which underlines their progress this season as key new signings stepped up. Now it’s all about building consistency and using that marquee win as a launchpad to be in the top four conversation all season long, with Amorim doing his best to stay in the moment and his experienced stars are excited but realistic about the work which still lies ahead.

Brighton have impressed against the big boys this season as they’ve beaten Manchester City and Chelsea, plus beat Newcastle last time out as Fabian Hurzeler’s side sit one point and one place behind United going into this weekend. They continue to punch above their weight and, like United, there is no distraction of European action this season so they will fancy a push for the top six. Also: Brighton have won six of their last seven league games against United and are definitely a bogey team for the Red Devils.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United v Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (October 25)
Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com & Stream live on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

Amorim has no big injury issues to deal with as Lisandro Martinez is closing in on a return from his serious knee injury. The likes of Leny Yoro, Benjamin Sesko and Patrick Dorgu will all be pushing for starts but it would be a surprise if Amorim doesn’t go with the same starting lineup which played so well at Liverpool. That means Matheus Cunha up top with Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount buzzing around in support, while Bruno Fernandes was exceptional and so too was new starting goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Brighton team news, focus

Injuries have hit Brighton hard for a long time now as Adam Webster, Solly March and Jack Hinshelwood remain out. Diego Gomez, Brajan Gruda, Joel Veltman and Kaoru Mitoma have all been struggling with issues too. Former United striker Danny Welbeck continues to lead the line for Brighton and the veteran scored twice in the big win against Newcastle last weekend, while Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh have been really lively in support of Welbeck.

Manchester United vs Brighton prediction

This feels like a game where United will have plenty of the ball but will be a little bit open on the counter and they will give up chances. That said, the duo of Cunha and Mbeumo give them an extra dimension and should help them sneak past Brighton even though a draw is plausible. Manchester United 2-1 Brighton.