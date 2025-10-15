How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Brighton and Newcastle United look to leave their midtable footing when the Premier League returns to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The sides are separated by a single goal of differential, with Newcastle one spot ahead of Brighton despite twin 2W-3D-2L records after seven matchdays.

The Seagulls have had a strange early season. They boasts wins over Chelsea and Manchester City but most recently drew Wolves and have yet to keep a clean sheet. Fabian Hurzeler has overseen a decent start to the season, but it will feel a whole lot better if they can knock off Champions League entrants Newcastle.

The Magpies have yet to win or score away from St. James’ Park, drawing Aston Villa, Leeds United, and Bournemouth. Their lone losses came at home to Arsenal and Liverpool, and their most recent results was a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest that featured a third goal in four Premier League games from record signing Nick Woltemade; The German also scored his first senior international goal during the break.

How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer, Brighton

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Live online via NBC.com

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joel Veltman (calf), Kaoru Mitoma (foot)

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Lewis Hall (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jacob Ramsey (foot)

