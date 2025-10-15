 Skip navigation
Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Chase Sexton Finish.JPG
With thanks, KTM confirms departure of Chase Sexton
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Record
Giants at Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati emerges as a Big 12 contender with its 1st AP poll ranking in nearly 3 years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_trophypres_251015.jpg
California, Princeton lift St Andrews Links trophy
michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published October 15, 2025 05:18 AM

Brighton and Newcastle United look to leave their midtable footing when the Premier League returns to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The sides are separated by a single goal of differential, with Newcastle one spot ahead of Brighton despite twin 2W-3D-2L records after seven matchdays.

WATCH — Brighton v Newcastle

The Seagulls have had a strange early season. They boasts wins over Chelsea and Manchester City but most recently drew Wolves and have yet to keep a clean sheet. Fabian Hurzeler has overseen a decent start to the season, but it will feel a whole lot better if they can knock off Champions League entrants Newcastle.

The Magpies have yet to win or score away from St. James’ Park, drawing Aston Villa, Leeds United, and Bournemouth. Their lone losses came at home to Arsenal and Liverpool, and their most recent results was a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest that featured a third goal in four Premier League games from record signing Nick Woltemade; The German also scored his first senior international goal during the break.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Newcastle United check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer, Brighton
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Live online via NBC.com

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joel Veltman (calf), Kaoru Mitoma (foot)

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Lewis Hall (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jacob Ramsey (foot)

Brighton vs Newcastle United prediction