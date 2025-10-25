 Skip navigation
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Arkansas St. at Connecticut
UConn vs. Louisville season opener moved to Navy due to government shutdown
NCAA Football: California at Virginia Tech
Kyron Drones leads Virginia Tech over California 42-34 in double overtime
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Eastern Michigan
Ex-Eastern Michigan basketball players refused to cooperate with NCAA gambling investigation

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_251025.jpg
Kostoulas heads Brighton within one of Man United
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251025.jpg
Welbeck’s incredible free-kick gives Brighton life
nbc_pl_mugoal3v2_251025.jpg
Mbeumo nets Man United’s third against Brighton

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Arkansas St. at Connecticut
UConn vs. Louisville season opener moved to Navy due to government shutdown
NCAA Football: California at Virginia Tech
Kyron Drones leads Virginia Tech over California 42-34 in double overtime
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Eastern Michigan
Ex-Eastern Michigan basketball players refused to cooperate with NCAA gambling investigation

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_251025.jpg
Kostoulas heads Brighton within one of Man United
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251025.jpg
Welbeck’s incredible free-kick gives Brighton life
nbc_pl_mugoal3v2_251025.jpg
Mbeumo nets Man United’s third against Brighton

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ruben Amorim reaction — Manchester United boss speaks after Red Devils hang on for 3-match winning streak

  
Published October 25, 2025 02:26 PM

Ruben Amorim’s reaction to Manchester United stretching its winning streak to three games may be understated, but fans may be singing a different tune after the Red Devils toppled Brighton 4-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It got nervy at the end after Man United’s 3-0 lead was narrowed to one in stoppage time, but the Red Devils did win yet again at Old Trafford to bring more stability to an often wobbly side.

MORE — Manchester United v Brighton recap, video highlights

Man United have now scored multiple goals in all three games to give Amorim his first three-game winning run in the Premier League — victories over Sunderland, Liverpool, and Brighton.

It’s a bit of a soft spot in the schedule for United, who will be dreaming of setting themselves up for a top-four run with a series of positive results before the November break and then the Festive Fixtures.

Ruben Amorim reaction — Manchester United boss speaks after Red Devils hang on for 3-match winning streak

We’ll share all of Ruben Amorim’s words from Old Trafford as soon as he speaks on Saturday.

Matheus Cunha reaction — On scoring 1st goal, confidence in Amorim

Were you stressing your first Manchester United goal? “We are a little bit anxious when you play in front to score goals, to have a little bit more contributions. But if my participation is to help the team and we start to win, I will be happy also. But of course with this goal everyone will be around me to push me. Everyone is joking, ‘Oh you can score, wow.’”

Good to build more confidence under Amorim: “Everyone has full confidence in him to push us forward. He needs to be a little bit more happy now. He’s always stressful in pushing us to be better every day. I am so happy to be a part of this.”