William Saliba exits Arsenal match at halftime — injury update, history

William Saliba was not the Arsenal center back mentioned as a possibility to miss Sunday’s match versus Crystal Palace, and his halftime exit is raising eyebrows.

Saliba was replaced at halftime of the Week 9 match with Arsenal leading 1-0.

Cristhian Mosquera took his place in a move made more interesting because Gabriel Magalhaes was the Arsenal center back considered an uncertainty to start, let alone play this game.

Instead, Magalhaes plays on and we’ll await Mikel Arteta’s update on his French center back. It could be as simple as getting Mosquera some minutes with another multi-match week ahead of the Gunners.

William Saliba exits Arsenal match at halftime — injury news

We’ll share whatever Arteta says after the game, but it hasn’t been a healthy early season for the Gunners or Saliba.

Saliba missed a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest with an ankle injury suffered in Week 3 at Liverpool and played just 45 minutes at Newcastle two weeks later.

He sat out three games last season, one for a suspension, another for a hamstring problem, and third for rest reasons.

