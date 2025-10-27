When is the 2025-26 League Cup quarterfinal draw? Date, time, details, how to watch live

The draw for the 2025-26 League Cup quarterfinals is set to be intriguing, with so many Premier League giants left in the competition we could see some monster clashes set up.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle United (current holders) and Tottenham Hotspur all remain in the competition and only the latter two are playing against each other in the last 16.

So we could five huge teams in the final eight, plus we are guaranteed at least one lower league team in the quarterfinals with Wrexham hosting Cardiff City in a huge clash between the Welsh sides.

Below are all of the details you need for the League Cup quarterfinal draw including the date, time and how to watch it live.

When is the draw for 2025-26 League Cup quarterfinals?

The draw for the League Cup quarterfinals is set to take place after the final fourth round match on Wednesday, October 29. That will be around 6pm ET, if there are no penalty kicks in Newcastle vs Tottenham Hotspur.

How to watch the 2025-26 League Cup quarterfinals live

You will be able to watch the 2025-26 League Cup quarterfinal draw live in the UK on Sky Sports, plus there are more details via their official social media accounts, here.

What date are the 2025-26 League Cup quarterfinals set to be played?

The quarterfinal games are scheduled to be played the week of December 15, 2025.