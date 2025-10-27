When is the 2025-26 League Cup quarterfinal draw? Date, time, details, how to watch live

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_snf_kraft59ydpass_251026.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Steelers vs. Packers in Week 8
TENNIS-ATP-SUI
Proud parents change flight plans to watch Brazilian teenager Fonseca win Swiss final
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks
Penguins forward Rickard Rakell to miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing hand surgery

Top Clips

nbc_simms_balchi_v2_251026.jpg
Ravens snap 4-game losing streak against the Bears
nbc_psnff_harrisonhof_251026.jpg
Harrison could be getting a call from Canton soon
nbc_psnff_garyintv_251026.jpg
Gary: GB ‘played good, collective ball’ vs. PIT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_snf_kraft59ydpass_251026.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Steelers vs. Packers in Week 8
TENNIS-ATP-SUI
Proud parents change flight plans to watch Brazilian teenager Fonseca win Swiss final
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks
Penguins forward Rickard Rakell to miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing hand surgery

Top Clips

nbc_simms_balchi_v2_251026.jpg
Ravens snap 4-game losing streak against the Bears
nbc_psnff_harrisonhof_251026.jpg
Harrison could be getting a call from Canton soon
nbc_psnff_garyintv_251026.jpg
Gary: GB ‘played good, collective ball’ vs. PIT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

When is the 2025-26 League Cup quarterfinal draw? Date, time, details, how to watch live

  
Published October 27, 2025 05:27 AM

The draw for the 2025-26 League Cup quarterfinals is set to be intriguing, with so many Premier League giants left in the competition we could see some monster clashes set up.

MOREFull League Cup schedule, results

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle United (current holders) and Tottenham Hotspur all remain in the competition and only the latter two are playing against each other in the last 16.

So we could five huge teams in the final eight, plus we are guaranteed at least one lower league team in the quarterfinals with Wrexham hosting Cardiff City in a huge clash between the Welsh sides.

Below are all of the details you need for the League Cup quarterfinal draw including the date, time and how to watch it live.

When is the draw for 2025-26 League Cup quarterfinals?

The draw for the League Cup quarterfinals is set to take place after the final fourth round match on Wednesday, October 29. That will be around 6pm ET, if there are no penalty kicks in Newcastle vs Tottenham Hotspur.

How to watch the 2025-26 League Cup quarterfinals live

You will be able to watch the 2025-26 League Cup quarterfinal draw live in the UK on Sky Sports, plus there are more details via their official social media accounts, here.

What date are the 2025-26 League Cup quarterfinals set to be played?

The quarterfinal games are scheduled to be played the week of December 15, 2025.