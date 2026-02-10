Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Newcastle: Magpies end losing streak as Spurs sink to new low

Newcastle made the most of their trip to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, as they became the latest side to snap a winless or losing run against Spurs with a 2-1 victory that felt more like a 5-0 hammering.

The Magpies didn’t break through for the opening goal until Malick Thiaw scored in first-half stoppage time, but they could have been three or four ahead by that time as they dominated every facet of the game in the first 45. Against all evidence pointing the opposite direction, Spurs equalized through Archie Gray in the 64th minute, but Newcastle were back ahead within four minutes as Jacob Ramsey swept home Anthony Gordon’s cross for the winner.

The victory puts Newcastle (36 points) back in the top half of the Premier League table (for the time being), in 10th. Spurs (29 points) are now just five points clear of West Ham in the relegation zone.

What’s next?

Aston Villa vs Newcastle — Saturday, 12:45 pm ET (FA Cup)

Qarabag vs Newcastle — Wednesday, Feb. 18, 12:45 pm ET (Champions League)

Man City vs Newcastle — Saturday, Feb. 21, 3 pm ET (next PL fixture)

Spurs vs Arsenal — Sunday, Feb. 22, 11:30 am ET

Spurs vs Newcastle live updates - by Andy Edwards

Spurs vs Newcastle final score: 1-2

Goalscorers: Malick Thiaw (45'+5)’), Archie Gray (64'), Jacob Ramsey (68')

GOAL! Spurs 1-2 Newcastle: Ramsey immediately puts the Magpies back ahead (68')

Ramsey tucks away Newcastle's second against Spurs Newcastle retake the lead as Anthony Gordon picks out Jacob Ramsey inside the box for a cool finish into the bottom corner of the Spurs goal.

GOAL! Spurs 1-1 Newcastle: Gray turns home after Sarr heads down a corner kick (64')

Gray equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle Tottenham Hotspur Stadium erupts as Archie Gray scores a very important goal for Thomas Frank's Spurs to make it 1-1 with Newcastle.

GOAL! Spurs 0-1 Newcastle: Thiaw’s header saved, but he cleans up his own mess (45'+5)

Thiaw strikes Newcastle 1-0 in front of Spurs Malick Thiaw's header is saved, but Thiaw is first to the loose ball to finish his chance and give the Magpies a 1-0 lead against Spurs.

NO GOAL! Willock beats Vicario but VAR says he was narrowly offside (44')

Joe Willock thought he had timed his run ever so perfectly when Jacob Ramsey played him in behind Spurs’ defense, but a lengthy video review indicated he was off by a couple inches.

Wilson Odobert hobbles off after lengthy knee assessment (35')

The stretcher was on its way out but Odobert left the field and reached the locker room under his own power, however he appeared to be in a lot of pain initially after going down and the tests being performed were all too familiar of late. Odobert was a rare bright spot in the Spurs team in recent weeks — as has Mathys Tel (to a lesser degree), who replaces him.

Spurs starting lineup

Vicario - Spence, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Gray - Bissouma, Gallagher, Sarr - Odobert, Xavi, Solanke

Newcastle starting lineup

Pope - Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn - Guimaraes, Willock, Ramsey - Elanga, Barnes, Gordon

Thomas Frank’s Spurs lost 2-0 at Manchester United on Saturday as captain Cristian Romero was sent off and he let down his team. Spurs are now seriously in the relegation scrap as they sit just six points above the bottom three and despite reaching the Champions League last 16, Frank has to start picking up wins in the league. Fast.

Newcastle lost 3-2 at home to Brentford on Saturday as Eddie Howe was booed by some home fans as they continue to underperform. Newcastle have made the Champions League playoff round but sit just four points above Spurs heading into this game and despite injuries impacting them all season, Howe is under pressure.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Spurs are still without James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Bergvall, Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pedro Porro, Ben Davies and Kevin Danso, while Romero is suspended. All of that adds extra pressure on Frank as he will likely go with the same starting lineup as the defeat at United on Saturday with Dragusin coming in for Romero. Solanke will lead the line up top and be supported by two of Kolo Muani, Simons and Odobert with Gallagher breaking forward from midfield.

Newcastle team news, focus

Fabian Schar, Tino Livramento, Joelinton and Emil Krafth remain out, while Lewis Miley and Anthony Gordon are being assessed. Howe will mix things up a little bit after the poor display at home against Brentford and it’s likely he starts Woltemade, Burn, Elanga and Ramsey.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle prediction

This is going to be pretty intense and tight given that both teams know how important a win will be. Spurs have fewer options off the bench but will likely be shattered. Go for an away win. Spurs 1-3 Newcastle.