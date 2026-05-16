How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Burnley on Monday in their final home Premier League game of the season knowing the equation is simple: win and they will have at least a two-point lead atop the table heading into the final day.

WATCH — Arsenal v Burnley

After their controversial win against West Ham last weekend, Mikel Arteta’s side are two points clear of Man City in the title race. Both teams have two games left with Arsenal playing against Burnley on Monday, then City play at Bournemouth on Tuesday. If Arsenal beat Burnley on Monday and City lose at Bournemouth, Arsenal will be crowned Premier League champions before the final day of the season. The title is so close Arsenal can almost taste it.

Burnley have already been relegated for several weeks and Mike Jackson is in charge on a caretaker basis. Burnley did draw 2-2 at home against Aston Villa last weekend and they will be more than happy to play the role of spoilers as they will sit in and look to hit Arsenal on the counter.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Burnley, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (May 18)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

Arsenal team news, focus

Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino remain out injured but both are pushing hard to play again this season. Ben White is out injured and Riccardo Calafiori is a doubt. Mikel Arteta will go with the same front four he’s started in recent games with Viktor Gyokeres up top and Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard underneath him. It will be intriguing to see if Martin Odegaard starts alongside Declan Rice in a more attacking central midfield. Cristhian Mosquera at right back seems like with Timber and Ben White out, while Piero Hincapie or Myles Lewis-Skelly will start at left back.

Burnley team news, focus

The Clarets played a solid 4-2-3-1 formation against Aston Villa last weekend and it worked well. They whipped in plenty of crosses to Zian Flemming and Hannibal and Jaidon Anthony were dangerous breaking from midfield. This is all about pride for Burnley and they still have plenty of it and want to finish their time in the Premier League, at least for another 12 months or so, with a flourish.

Arsenal vs Burnley prediction

This simply has to be a straightforward win for Arsenal who will look to start fast and score a couple early to settle down any nerves. Saka will lead the charge and be the star who takes them even closer to the title. Arsenal 4-1 Burnley.