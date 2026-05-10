Burnley vs Aston Villa live updates: Can Villa edge closer to Champions League qualification?

Aston Villa head to Burnley on Sunday aiming to all but secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Unai Emery’s side smashed Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the second leg of their Europa League semifinal on Thursday to breeze into the final in Istanbul on May 20, where they face Bundesliga side SC Freiburg.

Winning the Europa League would get them into the Champions League next season, but Villa are looking good to qualify via their league position too, and a win at Burnley would basically do it.

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Already-relegated Burnley have parted company with manager Scott Parker and have won just once in their last 26 Premier League games. Mike Jackson is in as the interim coach once again, and it’s now all about preparing for another season in the Championship as their yo-yo status continues.

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