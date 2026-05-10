Burnley vs Aston Villa live updates: Can Villa edge closer to Champions League qualification?
Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are aiming to all but secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.
Aston Villa head to Burnley on Sunday aiming to all but secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.
Unai Emery’s side smashed Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the second leg of their Europa League semifinal on Thursday to breeze into the final in Istanbul on May 20, where they face Bundesliga side SC Freiburg.
Winning the Europa League would get them into the Champions League next season, but Villa are looking good to qualify via their league position too, and a win at Burnley would basically do it.
MORE — Watch Burnley v Aston Villa live
Already-relegated Burnley have parted company with manager Scott Parker and have won just once in their last 26 Premier League games. Mike Jackson is in as the interim coach once again, and it’s now all about preparing for another season in the Championship as their yo-yo status continues.
Below is everything you need on Burnley vs Aston Villa at Turf Moor.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Aston Villa, as Villa are flying high after reaching the Europa League final a few days ago.
Managerless Burnley continue to prepare for life back in the Championship next season as their relegation has looked pretty certain for some time now.
In theory this should be a very easy win for Villa and Unai Emery will have the opportunity to rotate and rest a few players ahead of the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 20
But there are always some weird results at this time of the season...
Here is all of the information you need to watch Burnley vs Aston Villa live in the USA, as Villa will look to secure a big win at Turf Moor to all but guarantee UEFA Champions League qualification.
How to watch Burnley vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock
With Aston Villa leaving it all out there in the Europa League semifinal on Thursday, you can expect quite a few regulars to be rested at Burnley.
Ollie Watkins, John McGinn, Morgan Rogers, Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa and Lucas Digne are all likely to be on the bench, with Villa boss Emery criticized by many for resting so many players in their league defeat to Spurs last weekend.
But with Villa’s status in the top five of the Premier LEague pretty close to being secured, all of their focus will now be on making sure their top players are well rested for the Europa League final.
With 10 days to go until that final, we can expect to see the likes of Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley, Ian Maatsen, Tyrone Mings and Victor Lindelof all rolled out to start at Turf Moor.
With a third relegation in the last five years confirmed, what next for Burnley?
Scott Parker has left and they have a big decision to make about their next manager.
Burnley want to shake off their tag as yo-yo club and they will be extremely disappointed with the way this season panned out after a bright start. They signed more experienced players this season with Armando Broja, Kyle Walker, Martin Dubravka, James Ward-Prowse and Axel Tuanzebe coming in. But the end result was the same.
They will of course be one of the favorites to get promoted straight back to the Premier League next season, and with so much of their squad likely to stick around that will be a big help.
But how do they break the yo-yo cycle? That is the question Burnley haven’t been able to answer in recent years and they may have to change their model drastically if they want to come up next season and then stay up for at least a few years.