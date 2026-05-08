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How to watch Burnley vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published May 8, 2026 10:40 AM

Relegated Burnley stage their penultimate home Premier League game when Aston Villa visit Turf Moor on Sunday.

The Clarets are being led by interim boss Michael Jackson as they prepare for the post-Scott Parker life in the Championship, and they’d love to finish this season out of the Premier League basement. Burnley have two more points than Wolves with three matches left for each side in the division.

WATCH Burnley v Aston Villa

Villa remain comfortably fifth and are coming off a shellacking of Nottingham Forest to reach the Europa League Final, as tournament maven Unai Emery is working his magic again in Birmingham.

The Villans have struggled of late in the Premier League despite a bottom-half heavy group of opposition that continues with this visit to the Clarets.

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Aston Villa check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Axel Tuanzebe (calf)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Alysson (unspecified), Amadou Onana (knee)

Burnley vs Aston Villa prediction

Villa will be tired but the players are fighting for a place in the team for the Europa League Final versus Freiburg in Turkiye come May 20. Their quality should be enough to at least manage a point away from Villa Park. Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa.