Tottenham Hotspur made easy work of Brentford, Thomas Frank’s former club, in Spurs’ best performance of the season on Saturday, as Xavi Simons, Richarlison and Archie Gray were particularly brilliant after coming back into the XI.

SPURS 2-0 BRENTFORD

Below is the latest Thomas Frank reaction, speaking after Spurs snapped their five-game winless run against his former side.

Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after beating former club Brentford?

“I’m happy with so many things. I think it was a very good performance overall — a quite complete performance. Offensively, we looked like a big threat going forward — we were more dynamic running forward on both the sides, producing good chances and good moments. I really liked that. Also the defensive side of it, which is a big thing, we kept them down to four shots throughout the game.

“I think the fans were amazing from the offset — a very good tone and atmosphere. The players were thriving off them — I really loved that.”

On Xavi Simons making an impact offensively and defensively: “Very pleasing. So pleased for him — really, really so pleased for him — because he’s been working very hard on the training pitch and in the gym. He’s a 24/7 pro, so determined and wants it so badly. Actually, I think he’s been on a good run, close to being decisive — and today, and assist and a goal. Very good.”

Simons picks out Richarlison to give Spurs lead Xavi Simons darts away from the Brentford defense before putting it on a plate for Richarlison to tuck away Spurs' opener against the Bees.

On the fans’ impact throughout the game: “You felt it. I think we all felt, ‘OK, we need a top performance for all of us together.’ If we can do more of this together, this can be the fortress we are dreaming of. One step forward, there are a lots of steps to be there consistently every week — for us and the fans together. I loved it, they were very good.”