How to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Red-hot West Ham host surging Bournemouth on Saturday at London Stadium, as both teams aim to keep kicking on with their aims for the final months of the season.

WATCH — West Ham v Bournemouth

Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham are still in the relegation zone but they’ve won three of their last five games and drew against Manchester United last time out after leading in the 95th minute. Despite conceding plenty of late goals which would have had them out of the relegation zone by now, West Ham have improved defensively and the attacking trio of Bowen, Summerville and Castellanos are so dangerous on the counter.

Bournemouth are back on track in a big way as Andoni Iraola’s side have won four of their last six games, including a very impressive comeback win at Everton last time out, and are pushing for the top six and European qualification. After a rough run with injuries, then selling Antoine Semenyo in January, the Cherries have players back fit and new signing Rayan has made a huge difference.

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (February 21)

Venue: London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

West Ham team news, focus

New signing Felipe is out with a calf issue, which is a big blow, while Freddie Potts is suspended. Nuno will look to Mateus Fernandes to be the driving force in midfield and get the ball to Summerville and Bowen early and often. Dutch winger Summerville has scored in six of his last seven games in all competitions and January signing Taty Castellanos is providing a really good focal point for the Hammers to sustain attacks.

Bournemouth team news, focus

Justin Kluivert and Ben Gannon-Doak remain out, while Marcus Tavernier is close to a return. Iraola has Amine Adli and Rayan supporting Evanilson in attack and there’s a lovely balance to this Bournemouth side with Alex Scott pressing high from midfield and setting the tone. All of a sudden the Cherries have lots of midfield and attacking options, which is a rare treat for Iraola given their injury issues for most of this season.

West Ham vs Bournemouth prediction

This feels like it’s going to be a very even game but West Ham are more desperate for the win and will come flying out of the traps and hold on. West Ham 2-1 Bournemouth.