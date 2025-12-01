 Skip navigation
How to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published December 1, 2025 05:25 AM

Eddie Howe’s resurgent Newcastle United are looking to make it three Premier League wins on the spin as they host struggling Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Tuesday.

WATCH — Newcastle v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle secured an impressive 4-1 win away at Everton on Saturday thanks to clinical finishing and set-piece domination, and they will fancy their chances of another league win as this feels like a very good time to play Spurs.

Thomas Frank has been sounding off at Spurs fans for booing Guglielmo Vicario during their disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Fulham on Saturday. And Spurs are now without a win in four league games and the pressure is growing on Frank as poor performances pile up.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Tuesday (December 2)
Venue: St James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne
TV Channel: NBCSN
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Newcastle team news, focus

Aaron Ramsdale came in and did well in goal against Everton at the weekend as Nick Pope was out injured and Howe said he continues to be monitored. Kieran Trippier, William Osula and Yoane Wissa remain out, with Wissa getting closer to his Newcastle debut, while Sven Botman and Emil Krafth are doubts. It’s very likely Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar all come in to start after being on the bench against Everton at the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Spurs could do absolutely anything with their lineup given their recent struggles. Frank hasn’t found a settled side and with games coming every three days in multiple competitions, it has been very tough for him to work on too much on the training ground. Cristian Romero will be back from suspension, so that is helpful, while we could see Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur start in midfield to bring some sense of drive and control respectively. Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, James Maddison and Yves Bissouma all remain out injured for Spurs.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

This is a pretty easy one: Newcastle will win big. Spurs are all over the place and can’t get out of this rut and St James’ is the last place they will want to go. Newcastle 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur.