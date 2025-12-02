 Skip navigation
Cameron Smith at Australian Open trying to end missed-cut streak
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 14: Amon-Ra St. Brown's ankle; updates on Omarion Hampton, Tee Higgins
ClubMX announces Max Vohland, Hunter Yoder as West Coast 250 riders, Coty Schock, Devin Simonson East Coast
Takeaways from Spurs' dramatic draw with Newcastle
Romero's bicycle kick brings Spurs level at 2-2
Gordon's penalty gives Newcastle lead over Spurs

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Cameron Smith at Australian Open trying to end missed-cut streak
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 14: Amon-Ra St. Brown's ankle; updates on Omarion Hampton, Tee Higgins
ClubMX announces Max Vohland, Hunter Yoder as West Coast 250 riders, Coty Schock, Devin Simonson East Coast
Takeaways from Spurs' dramatic draw with Newcastle
Romero's bicycle kick brings Spurs level at 2-2
Gordon's penalty gives Newcastle lead over Spurs

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after Cristian Romero’s heroic comeback vs Newcastle?

  
Published December 2, 2025 05:13 PM

Here’s the good for Thomas Frank: Tottenham Hotspur fought back from a goal down (twice) to rescue a point against Newcastle on Tuesday.

Here’s the bad: The goals — scored by captain Cristian Romero in the 79th minute and 95th minutes — were Spurs’ first (and only) two shots on target, and the second one came via bicycle kick from the edge of the box.

NEWCASTLE 2-2 SPURS Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Thomas Frank reaction, speaking after Spurs showed a bit of fight still left in them.

Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after Cristian Romero’s heroic comeback?

We’ll have Frank’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.

Spurs captain Cristian Romero, on the comeback

“The first goal was very important. In the last three or four games, the team weren’t good enough. It has been a difficult time, but especially in this game I love the mentality.

On his bicycle-kick goal in stoppage time: “Every day with Leo Messi in the national team, I watch him and it is a beautiful goal.”