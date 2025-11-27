How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Thomas Frank and Spurs need a win, big time, as they host Fulham on Saturday.

WATCH — Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

After being hammered 4-1 at bitter rivals Arsenal last Sunday, Frank’s side were better in attack in midweek but still lost 5-3 at PSG. The balance is off for Spurs and perhaps that is predictable given all of the attacking players they are missing through injury. But Frank is under pressure from Spurs fans due to the clunky play on the ball and he could really do with a big home win to calm things down after just one win in their last six games in all competitions.

Fulham won 1-0 at home against Sunderland last weekend and two home wins in a row has eased fears they will get sucked into the relegation battle this season. Marco Silva’s side have to improve away from home, as they’ve yet to win away this season and have lost five of their six games on the road.

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday (November 29)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Spurs are without Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Dominic Solanke and Yves Bissouma, while captain and star center back Cristian Romero is suspended for this game. That means Kevin Danso will likely start alongside Micky van de Ven in defense, while Randal Kolo Muani has probably played himself into the starting lineup after two goals and an assist in the defeat at PSG in midweek. Destiny Udogie, Joao Palhinha and Xavi Simons could all come in to start after being on the bench in midweek.

Fulham team news, focus

Rodrigo Muniz is out until February, which is a big blow, but Fulham’s captain and USMNT star left back Antonee Robinson is close to a return. Sasa Lukic is back from suspension so that is a huge bonus in midfield too. Fulham have been in games all season long but have struggled to score goals and Silva will hope Raul Jimenez grabbing the winner last weekend against Sunderland will boost his confidence and see him go on a scoring run.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham prediction

Spurs will need to be patient but if things click they can hurt Fulham and have some attacking players finding a bit of form. Expect a narrow win for the hosts. Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Fulham.