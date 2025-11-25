How to watch PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Thomas Frank’s struggling Spurs head to PSG on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League, as the north London club are lacking confidence.

This is a repeat of the UEFA Super Cup final back in August, which Spurs led 2-0 before a late collapse saw it end 2-2 in regular time and then PSG won on penalty kicks.

Spurs lost 4-1 at Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday as they put in yet another poor display on the ball and in attack. Frank is missing several key attacking players through injury but Spurs should be creating more chances, as fans are already starting to get annoyed with Frank’s negative tactics. That said, Spurs remain unbeaten in the Champions League with eight points on the board so far and despite their struggles in the Premier League they are just three points off the top four. Maybe everyone just needs to relax a little when it comes to hammering Frank and Spurs?

PSG lost at home to Bayern Munich last time out in the UEFA Champions League but Luis Enrique has had to deal with plenty of injury issues early in the season and the French giants are doing just fine. The reigning European champions have still won three of their four games in the Champions League this season and sit top of Ligue 1. So they are humming along nicely once again and are among the favorites to win this competition and go back-to-back.

For live updates and highlights throughout PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (November 26)

Venue: Parc des Princes — Paris

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

PSG team news, focus

Star attacker and reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele went off injured against Bayern earlier this month but could return. But stars Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue remain out. PSG had the luxury of resting plenty of players for their 3-0 win at Le Havre at the weekend, and they have a deep squad. Their midfield trio of Joao Neves, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz remain integral to setting the high press and allowing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Goncalo Ramos and Bradley Barcola to get chance after chance.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Dominic Solanke and Yves Bissouma are all out, while Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies and Kota Takai are all close to returning. Spurs need to get the balance right in midfield and attack with Frank trying so many different players but nothing really working. It’s very likely he goes with a back five for this game against PSG and it worked well in the Super Cup final, at least to start with, as they focused on creating chances from set pieces and counters. That is where Spurs are at right now and the likes of Brennan Johnson, Mathys Tel, Pedro Porro and Xavi Simons all look set to come in and start at PSG.

PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

This feels like it could be a bit of a battering for Spurs and it’s a bad time for them to head to Paris. Spurs are low on confidence and PSG are hungry to get a win and put their defeat against Bayern behind them. PSG 3-1 Spurs.