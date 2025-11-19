How to watch Fulham vs Sunderland live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Fulham are barely above the bottom three as they enter Craven Cottage on Saturday to host a promoted Sunderland side thriving in the Premier League.

This is not how it was supposed to happen for Marco Silva’s Cottagers, losers of six of their 11 Premier League outings and authors of just 12 goals in those contests.

Sunderland, meanwhile are living the high life in their first season back in the top flight. Regis Le Bris’ men have beaten Chelsea and drawn Arsenal during an ongoing four-match unbeaten run in the league, and sit fourth with 19 points.

That means the Black Cats are closer to the top of the table than they are to 15th-place Fulham.

There’s also a subplot swirling as Silva’s contract proceeds in its final year, as Fulham seek to tie down their boss with suitors waiting in the wings.

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Craven Cottage — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Antonee Robinson (knee), Sasa Lukic (suspension), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Habib Diarra (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Omar Alderete (concussion), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (achilles), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Aji Alese (shoulder),

Fulham vs Sunderland prediction

We keep waiting for the Black Cats’ form to dip and then, as if on cue, Regis Le Bris delivers a tactical twist that puts his men on the road to another surprising result. Silva, however, has been to known to find a weakness and exploit it. Will that be enough for all three points? This game is rife with intrigue. Fulham 2-1 Sunderland.