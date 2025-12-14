 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
NCAA Football: Arizona at Arizona State
Report: Michigan search includes Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz
Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pl_mcipkgoal3_251214.jpg
Haaland’s penalty makes it 3-0 for Man City
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251214.jpg
Rogers’ screamer gives Villa 3-2 lead v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
NCAA Football: Arizona at Arizona State
Report: Michigan search includes Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz
Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pl_mcipkgoal3_251214.jpg
Haaland’s penalty makes it 3-0 for Man City
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251214.jpg
Rogers’ screamer gives Villa 3-2 lead v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Sunderland vs Newcastle manager reaction — Eddie Howe, Regis Le Bris speak after tense Wear-Tyne derby

  
Published December 14, 2025 10:58 AM

A banner day for Regis Le Bris and Sunderland will prove a new challenge for their Wear-Tyne derby rivals as Eddie Howe and Newcastle were dropped 1-0 by the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.

The first Premier League match-up of the rivals in nearly a decade saw the lone goal coming via a Nick Woltemade own goal, but Le Bris won’t care as the Manager of the Year candidate outfoxed Howe and continues to make his case as a wizard.

MORE — Sunderland v Newcastle recap, video highlights

Sunderland not only stays above Newcastle on the table but they grow their lead over their neighbors, who lost a late lead in the UEFA Champions League at midweek in Germany.

How will Le Bris and Howe react to this game? The manners will be quite different, we imagine, especially after the Black Cats dodged a red card in the first half.

Regis Le Bris and Eddie Howe reaction

We’ll share the quotes from both men as soon as they speak from the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland player reaction — Dan Ballard and Granit Xhaka

Dan Ballard: “Words can’t describe it. Thinking back to the last game [FA Cup home loss to Newcastle) it was so painful. We felt we let the fans down.”

On rebounding from the FA Cup loss "It prepared us more for today. We came into the game with a lot more quality in the team, some real strong leaders. It wasn’t the prettiest game but we deserved the win.”

Granit Xhaka: “Derbies we’re here to win, it doesn’t matter how. These guys I know how painful it was last year. It motivated us much more than before. These guys were here in the Championship and now in the Premier League. This team deserves much more respect. We are working day-by-day very hard.”