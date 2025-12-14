Sunderland vs Newcastle manager reaction — Eddie Howe, Regis Le Bris speak after tense Wear-Tyne derby

A banner day for Regis Le Bris and Sunderland will prove a new challenge for their Wear-Tyne derby rivals as Eddie Howe and Newcastle were dropped 1-0 by the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.

The first Premier League match-up of the rivals in nearly a decade saw the lone goal coming via a Nick Woltemade own goal, but Le Bris won’t care as the Manager of the Year candidate outfoxed Howe and continues to make his case as a wizard.

Sunderland not only stays above Newcastle on the table but they grow their lead over their neighbors, who lost a late lead in the UEFA Champions League at midweek in Germany.

How will Le Bris and Howe react to this game? The manners will be quite different, we imagine, especially after the Black Cats dodged a red card in the first half.

Regis Le Bris and Eddie Howe reaction

Sunderland player reaction — Dan Ballard and Granit Xhaka

Dan Ballard: “Words can’t describe it. Thinking back to the last game [FA Cup home loss to Newcastle) it was so painful. We felt we let the fans down.”

On rebounding from the FA Cup loss "It prepared us more for today. We came into the game with a lot more quality in the team, some real strong leaders. It wasn’t the prettiest game but we deserved the win.”

Granit Xhaka: “Derbies we’re here to win, it doesn’t matter how. These guys I know how painful it was last year. It motivated us much more than before. These guys were here in the Championship and now in the Premier League. This team deserves much more respect. We are working day-by-day very hard.”