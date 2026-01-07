Brentford vs Sunderland LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Both Brentford and Sunderland are having hugely impressive campaigns and they meet on Wednesday.

WATCH — Brentford v Sunderland

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Brentford vs Sunderland live updates - by Andy Edwards

Brentford vs Sunderland live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Brentford starting lineup

Kelleher - Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Henry - Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Jensen - Lewis-Potter, Schade, Thiago

Sunderland starting lineup

Roefs - Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete - Geertruida, Xhaka, Le Fee - Rigg, Adingra, Brobbey

How to watch Brentford vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday (January 7)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brentford beat Everton 4-2 on Sunday and first-year coach Keith Andrews has done a heck of a job with the Bees as they sit on 30 points, just four points off the top four. That is amazing considering they lost Thomas Frank and several key players in the summer.

Sunderland drew 1-1 at Tottenham Hotspur to continue their fine run, with Regis Le Bris’ side so solid and they are level on points with Brentford as they also chase a shock European qualification.

Brentford team news, focus

Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva remain out injured, while Frank Onyeka and Dango Ouattara are away at AFCON. Igor Thiago scored a hat trick against Everton to continue his incredible season as he’s pushing Erling Haaland all the way for the Golden Boot.

Sunderland team news, focus

Sunderland have had back-to-back draws with Man City and Spurs and they are even more impressive because they’ve been missing so many key players who have been at AFCON. Some of those will start to return soon, while Brian Brobbey has really stepped up in attack and scored a beauty against Spurs to grab a point.

Brentford vs Sunderland prediction

This should be a really tight game with both teams full of confidence. Give the Bees the edge at home as they score plenty of goals. Brentford 2-1 Sunderland.