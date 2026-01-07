 Skip navigation
Michael Keane red card video: Everton back sent off for hair pulling in Everton vs Wolves

  
Published January 7, 2026 05:14 PM

Everton back Michael Keane is having an interesting relationship to red cards this season in the Premier League.

The Toffees center back had already seen teammate Idrissa Gana Gueye sent off for slapping him in the face during a game this season.

MORE — Everton 1-1 Wolves recap, video highlights

Now he’s received a red card for an equalliy-preposterous proposition.

Keane went airborne behind Wolves’ Tolu Arokodare for a big challenge on Wednesday and took hold of the Nigerian’s ponytail, yanking it back.

It wasn’t called a foul on the field but VAR had a review and — in our opinion — understandably sent Keane to the locker room.

Keane was incandescent and David Moyes wasn’t happy either. What do you think? Red card or no?

Michael Keane shown red card for hair pulling in Everton vs Wolves (video)
Keane sent off for pulling Arokodare's hair
Following a VAR review, Michael Keane receives a straight-red card for pulling Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare's hair during a defensive clearance.