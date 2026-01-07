Michael Keane red card video: Everton back sent off for hair pulling in Everton vs Wolves

Everton back Michael Keane is having an interesting relationship to red cards this season in the Premier League.

The Toffees center back had already seen teammate Idrissa Gana Gueye sent off for slapping him in the face during a game this season.

Now he’s received a red card for an equalliy-preposterous proposition.

Keane went airborne behind Wolves’ Tolu Arokodare for a big challenge on Wednesday and took hold of the Nigerian’s ponytail, yanking it back.

It wasn’t called a foul on the field but VAR had a review and — in our opinion — understandably sent Keane to the locker room.

Keane was incandescent and David Moyes wasn’t happy either. What do you think? Red card or no?

