Kieran Tierney’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Scotland the last laugh of a 4-2 thriller with 10-man Denmark at Hamden Park in Glasgow.

Scotland entered the match with one fewer point than their visitors but shirked off underdog status with a fourth-minute goal from ex-Man United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Napoli teammate Rasmus Hojlunmd restored level terms after halftime but Rasms Kristensen was sent off five minutes later and Scotland entered the final 28 minutes with a man advantage.

Sure enough, Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland gave the Tartan Army a toe in the World Cup but the drama was far from over. Manchester United back Patrick Dorgu put Denmark back on the top of the live table when he scored in the 82nd minute.

But Scotland struck twice in stoppage time, first from Celtic star Tierney in the third minute and then ironically from ex-Rangers academy man Kenny McLean in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Scotland reach first World Cup since 1998: World Cup history

Captain Andy Robertson will finally play in a World Cup, but neither he nor John McGinn have endured the wait of goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who earned his first cap in 2004 and will be 43 by the time of the tournament.

Scotland have qualified for eight World Cups but never escaped the group stage.

Their last World Cup, the 1998 tournament in France, saw them stay with Brazil in a 2-1 group-opening loss, then draw Norway before getting blown out 3-0 by Morocco to finish bottom of Group A.

It’s vindication for head coach Steve Clarke, the former Chelsea mainstay right back who has been leading the team since 2019.