Norway qualify for first World Cup since 1998 — Are they the dark horses at 2026 World Cup?

Norway will be at the men’s World Cup for the first time since 1998, as Erling Haaland will be leading their charge in North America next summer.

The Scandinavian nation won all eight of their games in UEFA qualifying, as their World Cup qualifier in Italy on Sunday was basically academic as they could afford to lose by nine goals and still qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

In the end they fought back from 1-0 down in Milan to win 4-1 as Erling Haaland scored two late goals to secure a perfect qualifying campaign as he’s scored in 11-straight international games and netted 16 goals in eight games during qualifying.

How have Norway been so good in qualifying? Are they are a dark horse for the 2026 World Cup?

This is very much a golden generation for Norway with Haaland leading the line and Alexander Sorloth also a very handy source of goals alongside him.

Add in captain Martin Odegaard in midfield, plus Sande Berge, Antonio Nusa, Oscar Bobb and Jorgen Strand Larsen and Norway have a superb core and an extremely solid midfield and defense.

For many they will be a dark horse at the World Cup next summer as they are tough to beat and have Haaland ready to punish any mistakes.

Fact: nobody will want to play Norway next summer.