Norway qualify for first World Cup since 1998 — Are they the dark horses at 2026 World Cup?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

matthews_ace.jpg
Linn Grant cruises to three-shot win at The Annika for second LPGA title
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
nbc_golf_matthewsintv_251116.jpg
Another day, another retirement from an LPGA 30-something
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
matthews_ace.jpg
Nataliya Guseva’s walk-off hole-out highlights qualifying dramatics for LPGA finale
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_joshallenpresser_251116.jpg
Allen ‘inspired’ by Shavers’ growth in Buffalo
nbc_golf_gusevaholeinoneplayv2_251116.jpg
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
oly_ssmtp_teamusa_251116.jpg
USA breaks own men’s team pursuit world record

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

matthews_ace.jpg
Linn Grant cruises to three-shot win at The Annika for second LPGA title
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
nbc_golf_matthewsintv_251116.jpg
Another day, another retirement from an LPGA 30-something
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
matthews_ace.jpg
Nataliya Guseva’s walk-off hole-out highlights qualifying dramatics for LPGA finale
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_joshallenpresser_251116.jpg
Allen ‘inspired’ by Shavers’ growth in Buffalo
nbc_golf_gusevaholeinoneplayv2_251116.jpg
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
oly_ssmtp_teamusa_251116.jpg
USA breaks own men’s team pursuit world record

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Norway qualify for first World Cup since 1998 — Are they the dark horses at 2026 World Cup?

  
Published November 16, 2025 05:14 PM

Norway will be at the men’s World Cup for the first time since 1998, as Erling Haaland will be leading their charge in North America next summer.

The Scandinavian nation won all eight of their games in UEFA qualifying, as their World Cup qualifier in Italy on Sunday was basically academic as they could afford to lose by nine goals and still qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

In the end they fought back from 1-0 down in Milan to win 4-1 as Erling Haaland scored two late goals to secure a perfect qualifying campaign as he’s scored in 11-straight international games and netted 16 goals in eight games during qualifying.

How have Norway been so good in qualifying? Are they are a dark horse for the 2026 World Cup?

This is very much a golden generation for Norway with Haaland leading the line and Alexander Sorloth also a very handy source of goals alongside him.

Add in captain Martin Odegaard in midfield, plus Sande Berge, Antonio Nusa, Oscar Bobb and Jorgen Strand Larsen and Norway have a superb core and an extremely solid midfield and defense.

For many they will be a dark horse at the World Cup next summer as they are tough to beat and have Haaland ready to punish any mistakes.

Fact: nobody will want to play Norway next summer.