Austria qualify for first World Cup in 28 years as Alaba, Arnautovic, Sabitzer finally reach tournament

  
Published November 18, 2025 04:41 PM

Austria’s nearly three-decade wait to return to the World Cup is over, as Ralf Rangnick’s Burschen sealed a place in the 2026 World Cup.

It wasn’t easy, as the Austrians were taken to the limit at home to Bosnia and Herzegovina, who would’ve leapfrogged the hosts with a win.

MORE — UEFA World Cup qualifying hub | List of World Cup berths

Gladbach’s Haris Tabakovic gave BNH a first-half lead but Brondby striker Michael Gregoritsch leveled the score in the 77th minute to give a measure of relief to the Ernst-Happen-Stadion in Vienna.

The 1-1 draw kept Austria two points ahead of BNH atop Group H. That means three of the nation’s all-time legends — David Alaba, Marko Arnautovic, and Marcel Sabitzer — will finally play at a World Cup despite several cycles as a potential dark horse.

Austria reach 2026 World Cup: World Cup history

Austria finished fourth at their first World Cup, 1934’s second-ever edition. They’d return in 1954 and finish third.

After qualifying in 1958 and getting grouped, the Austrians would not return until 1978. They reached the second group stages in 1978 and 1982.

Austria were then grouped in 1990 and 1998, and 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 all passed despite plenty of hope in the roster.

Things got bleakest when they were brightest — Austria were a FIFA top-12 ranked side by 2016 including several months at No. 10. But they finished fourth in their soft 2018 qualifying group, and again finished fourth in an unimposing group, reaching the playoffs through their Nations League ranking but losing to Wales in their first knockout game.

What made it more confounding was Round of 16 runs at EURO 2020 and 2024.

No matter now — Austria are back in the big one. Their first-, second-, and sixth-most capped players in history — Arnautovic, Alaba, and Sabitzer — finally get their days in the sun.