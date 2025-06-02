Abel, Young among top Week 11 waiver-wire targets

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
David Ortiz says leave Red Sox DH Rafael Devers alone on decision to play 1B
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani & Bobby Witt Jr. lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Lightning sign Yanni Gourde to a 6-year contract worth nearly $14M
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Mooney will be more involved in Falcons offense
Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL, opens door for Rocker
Can Packers RB Jacobs improve on 2024 season?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
David Ortiz says leave Red Sox DH Rafael Devers alone on decision to play 1B
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani & Bobby Witt Jr. lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Lightning sign Yanni Gourde to a 6-year contract worth nearly $14M
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Mooney will be more involved in Falcons offense
Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL, opens door for Rocker
Can Packers RB Jacobs improve on 2024 season?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Abel, Young among top Week 11 waiver-wire targets
June 2, 2025 02:49 PM
Eric Samulski examines the top fantasy baseball waiver-wire targets for Week 11, highlighting Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Mick Abel and Seattle Mariners infielder Cole Young.
Related Videos
01:28
Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL, opens door for Rocker
01:21
Alvarez shut down from swinging with hand fracture
01:15
How top prospect Caglianone can provide value
01:09
Palencia ‘asserts himself’ as Cubs closer
01:20
Smith-Shawver put on 60-day IL with elbow injury
01:09
Is Soto feeling pressure of Mets mega contract?
01:04
Trout ‘surprisingly’ reinstated from injured list
01:19
Doval named Giants closer moving forward
01:41
Jobe’s velocity dips in latest start with Tigers
01:42
Pérez expected to make another rehab start
01:42
Astros’ Walker day-to-day after being hit by pitch
01:18
Vest emerging as Tigers closer going forward
01:23
Garcia seems to be most trusted in Rangers bullpen
01:22
Orioles will get boost with Westburg’s return
01:29
Harper day-to-day after x-rays come back negative
01:45
Mayer joins Red Sox after Bregman lands on IL
01:12
Fantasy ripple effects from King’s shoulder injury
01:22
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
01:15
Top prospect Clarke to be called up by Athletics
01:05
Astros place Blanco on IL with elbow inflammation
01:14
What to expect from Acuña’s 2025 season debut
01:33
Williams has ‘taken off’ for Guardians
01:28
Orioles’ Rutschman could be fantasy buy-low target
01:29
Kurtz starting to find groove with Athletics
01:32
Dodgers, Padres lead NL West champion best bets
01:46
What Crews’ MRI means for Hassell III’s outlook
01:28
Warren should be rostered and started in fantasy
01:35
Strider needs time to return to fantasy stardom
01:20
Pirates’ Jones undergoing season-ending surgery
01:20
Judge’s current Triple Crown odds are a ‘value’
Latest Clips
01:20
Mooney will be more involved in Falcons offense
01:21
Can Packers RB Jacobs improve on 2024 season?
01:15
Why it makes sense to fade Stroud as a QB1 in 2025
01:37
Will Jayden Daniels clinch second-year QB MVP?
01:18
Memorial repeat a complete performance for Scottie
27:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Is This It?
08:35
How does NYK change fortune after ECF elimination?
20:11
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Needs More Info’
08:29
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Don’t Forget About Me’
03:06
Kalkbrenner’s top moments from 2024-25 season
02:15
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
01:46
Dinsick laying the games with Sabalenka over Zheng
01:52
Swiatek has to play ‘more cleanly’ to survive path
02:18
Flacco muddles Browns QB room, but bet on Pickett?
09:23
What Superbike riders said after Road America
19:05
Sankey discusses potential changes to CFP format
01:21
Analyzing Lynx’s win total projections
01:18
Haliburton ‘a layup’ for most NBA Finals assists
01:29
Holmgren is best play for most NBA Finals rebounds
04:39
Wilson to prioritize education, stay flexible
07:13
Who is to blame for Knicks’ playoff elimination?
02:23
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
09:41
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
07:38
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota
09:21
49ers, Eagles reportedly close on trade for Huff
11:30
OBJ claims he ‘never’ wanted to leave Giants
10:50
Biggest ‘boom or bust’ NFL offseason additions
56
Patriots could realize they don’t need Diggs
11:02
Why did Patriots take a chance signing Diggs?
10:33
Evaluating likelihood of Patriots cutting Diggs
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue