Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott get a look Monday at Oakmont — and it’s a brute

The U.S. Open can’t get here quickly enough, at least if you’re a fan. The players, however, might not be anticipating the inevitable carnage.

If images and anecdotes are evidence of what Oakmont Country Club has in store for the eventual field of 156, the extreme course conditions will leave players mental.

That’s how Adam Scott anticipates competitors feeling, as he told Eamon Lynch Monday during “Golf’s Longest Day” coverage on Golf Channel. While several hundred hopefuls were trying to earn spots via final qualifying across the country (and Canada), Scott was at Oakmont, getting an up-close look at next week’s major host.

Lynch reported that Scott hit every fairway on the front nine – and shot 3 over. Also on site Monday was Rory McIlroy, who used 3-wood en route to making bogey on the 298-yard, par-3 eighth. Lynch said a veteran club member reminded McIlroy that Johnny Miller made 4 on that hole when he shot his historic 63 to win the 1973 U.S. Open, to which McIlroy replied, “That’s great. Did he make a 7 on No. 2 as well?”

McIlroy told Lynch that triple bogey came despite hitting “three good shots.”