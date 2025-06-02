 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jett Lawrence w flag 03.JPG
Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Hangtown: Jett Lawrence wins overall, Eli Tomac Moto 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
MLB Power Rankings: Tigers climb back to No. 1 behind Tarik Skubal, Phillies stumble to start June
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 3): Aces ascend, Fever fall; Liberty, Lynx in lockstep

Top Clips

nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt2_250602.jpg
Without Clark, Fever need to find a way forward
nbc_roto_waiver_250602.jpg
Abel, Young among top Week 11 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_mooney_250602.jpg
Mooney will be more involved in Falcons offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott get a look Monday at Oakmont — and it’s a brute

  
Published June 2, 2025 04:57 PM

The U.S. Open can’t get here quickly enough, at least if you’re a fan. The players, however, might not be anticipating the inevitable carnage.

If images and anecdotes are evidence of what Oakmont Country Club has in store for the eventual field of 156, the extreme course conditions will leave players mental.

That’s how Adam Scott anticipates competitors feeling, as he told Eamon Lynch Monday during “Golf’s Longest Day” coverage on Golf Channel. While several hundred hopefuls were trying to earn spots via final qualifying across the country (and Canada), Scott was at Oakmont, getting an up-close look at next week’s major host.

Lynch reported that Scott hit every fairway on the front nine – and shot 3 over. Also on site Monday was Rory McIlroy, who used 3-wood en route to making bogey on the 298-yard, par-3 eighth. Lynch said a veteran club member reminded McIlroy that Johnny Miller made 4 on that hole when he shot his historic 63 to win the 1973 U.S. Open, to which McIlroy replied, “That’s great. Did he make a 7 on No. 2 as well?”

McIlroy told Lynch that triple bogey came despite hitting “three good shots.”