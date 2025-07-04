Genesis Scottish Open field: Scottie Scheffler back; eight of world’s top 10 competing

Scottie Scheffler headlines the field for next week’s Genesis Scottish Open, which boasts eight of the top-10 players in the world along with a mix of PGA Tour and DP World Tour standouts.

The world No. 1 skipped last year’s event at Renaissance Club in North Berwick to recharge and spend more time with his family, including his son, Bennett. Scheffler has made three previous Scottish starts, with his best finish, a T-3, coming two years ago.

No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Xander Schauffele are also set to tee it up at the Scottish, though No. 6 Russell Henley and No. 7 Keegan Bradley will not.

Other notable commitments include defending champ Robert MacIntyre, recent U.S. Senior Open winner Padraig Harrington, and Corey Conners, who is playing for the first time since withdrawing from the U.S. Open with a right wrist injury.

The four sponsor exemptions are Luke Clanton, David Ford, Alex Noren and Brandt Snedeker.