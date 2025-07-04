 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates
Mets pitcher José Buttó goes on 15-day injured list with unspecified illness
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka holds off home favorite Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz extends winning streak to reach 4th round

Top Clips

nbc_golf_maxhoma2_250704.jpg
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
nbc_golf_davisthompsonv2_250704.jpg
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
nbc_smx_insider30boardv2_250703.jpg
Ducati making U.S. Motocross debut; RedBud preview

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates
Mets pitcher José Buttó goes on 15-day injured list with unspecified illness
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka holds off home favorite Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz extends winning streak to reach 4th round

Top Clips

nbc_golf_maxhoma2_250704.jpg
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
nbc_golf_davisthompsonv2_250704.jpg
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
nbc_smx_insider30boardv2_250703.jpg
Ducati making U.S. Motocross debut; RedBud preview

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Genesis Scottish Open field: Scottie Scheffler back; eight of world’s top 10 competing

  
Published July 4, 2025 07:15 PM

Scottie Scheffler headlines the field for next week’s Genesis Scottish Open, which boasts eight of the top-10 players in the world along with a mix of PGA Tour and DP World Tour standouts.

The world No. 1 skipped last year’s event at Renaissance Club in North Berwick to recharge and spend more time with his family, including his son, Bennett. Scheffler has made three previous Scottish starts, with his best finish, a T-3, coming two years ago.

No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Xander Schauffele are also set to tee it up at the Scottish, though No. 6 Russell Henley and No. 7 Keegan Bradley will not.

Other notable commitments include defending champ Robert MacIntyre, recent U.S. Senior Open winner Padraig Harrington, and Corey Conners, who is playing for the first time since withdrawing from the U.S. Open with a right wrist injury.

The four sponsor exemptions are Luke Clanton, David Ford, Alex Noren and Brandt Snedeker.