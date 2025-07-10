 Skip navigation
Leona Maguire makes hole-in-one, shares Amundi Evian lead with four others

  
Published July 10, 2025 01:58 PM
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Leona Maguire made a hole-in-one at the Evian Championship on the way to a 6-under 65 in the first round Thursday and a five-way share of the lead.

Having started on the back nine at the fourth major of the year, Maguire aced the par-3 second hole — her 11th — at Evian Resort Golf Club, sinking her tee shot from 164 yards.

“It was just taking a little bit off an 8-iron for me. Looked good in the air. You’re never sure on that hole until the ball actually lands,” she said. “Sort of a perfect morning for it. Not much wind which is nice, especially on that tee box.”

The Irishwoman was joined on 65 by American duo Andrea Lee and Jennifer Kupcho as well as Australians Grace Kim and Gabriela Ruffels, a former tennis player in doubles.

Minjee Lee, who won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last month for her third major title, was alone in sixth place after carding a 66.

Top-ranked Nelly Korda was a stroke behind her in a tie for seventh. Korda is seeking her first win of the season and third major title.

nbc_golf_lpga_nellyteeshots_250710.jpg
Nelly Korda shoots 67 at Amundi Evian, despite two-way miss that finds sister Jessica
Nelly Korda had a two-way miss going in Round 1 of the LPGA’s fourth major. And she nearly hit her sister a couple of times.

No. 2-ranked Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand, bidding to win a major for the first time, was tied for 16th after a 68 in a group featuring Lottie Woad. The 21-year-old college student from England was thrust into the spotlight after delivering one of the most stunning wins by an amateur — by six shots over a strong field at the Women’s Irish Open on Sunday.

Woad, the world’s No. 1 amateur and winner of last year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur, is now on the cusp of securing a place on the professional tours.

English golfer Charley Hull withdrew from the first round after collapsing to the ground twice because of a virus. Organizers said Hull underwent medical checks but did not have any serious health issues.