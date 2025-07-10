 Skip navigation
Nelly Korda shoots 67 at Amundi Evian, despite two-way miss that finds sister Jessica

  
Published July 10, 2025 01:35 PM
Nelly Korda shot 4-under 67 in the opening round of the Amundi Evian Championship, the LPGA’s fourth of five majors this season.

Despite being two strokes off the lead, Korda was anxious to get to the range Thursday afternoon in France and FaceTime coach Jamie Mulligan to fix her driver.

“I had [a two-way miss] and that’s never good on a tight Evian golf course with the rough being pretty thick,” she said.

One of those misses – though with an iron – was to the left on the par-3 14th at Evian Resort Golf Club. It flew over the head of her sister, Jessica, who was serving as an on-course reporter and was seated in a shaded area on a greenside mound.

A second miss came one hole later, when her drive at the par-4 15th flew right and landed, again, in Jessica’s area.

“Maybe you should have stayed in the fairway and I would’ve hit you,” Nelly joked to Jessica when interviewed by her sister after the round.

Nelly Korda is seeking her first win of the season and her third career major title. After starting bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey in Round 1, she made four birdies and no bogeys the remainder of the way.

She’s tied for seventh, with five co-leaders at 6 under par and Minjee Lee, the KPMG Women’s PGA champ, alone at 5 under.
“I mean, around the greens was really good. I saved a couple up-and-downs especially with having to pitch out,” Nelly Korda said.

“Overall, couple parts of my game helped me and rescued me, and the other parts let me down. That’s golf. Just going to try and figure it out on the range.”