Charley Hull twice collapses, according to report, carted off after Amundi Evian WD

  
Published July 10, 2025 08:00 AM

After a few scary moments, Charley Hull withdrew from the Amundi Evian Championship on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Hull was carted off just three holes into her opening round at Evian Resort in France with what broadcasters were describing as a virus. Earlier in her round, Hull was shown sitting down near a bunker on the third hole. She then reportedly collapsed twice on the fourth tee.

Hull received treatment during a 15-minute medical break before she attempted to hit her tee shot on the fourth hole, after which she collapsed for the second time. That’s when Hull called it quits.

Hull’s withdrawal ends a nice run by the world No. 19 in majors, in which she has posted back-to-back T-12 finishes, at the U.S. Women’s Open and KPMG Women’s PGA. She was third at the 2022 Evian.