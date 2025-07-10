 Skip navigation
Watch PGA Tour Americas pro’s walk-off albatross to shoot 60

  
Published July 10, 2025 02:26 PM

Not all 60s are created equal.

Especially Caden Fioroni’s 10-under opening round Thursday at the Bromont Open, the second event of the PGA Tour Americas’ Canadian swing.

Fioroni, who recently completed his career at UNLV, carded eight birdies before a bogey at Golf Chateau-Bromont’s par-4 seventh hole, his 16th of the day. After a par at the par-3 eighth, Fioroni found the fairway at the par-5 ninth hole, leaving himself just a long-iron into the hole.

He needed just one shot from there.

Fioroni’s walk-off albatross shot him to 10 under and three shots clear of previous co-leaders Patrick Sheehan, Brendan MacDougall and Henry Chung.