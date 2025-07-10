Watch PGA Tour Americas pro’s walk-off albatross to shoot 60

Not all 60s are created equal.

Especially Caden Fioroni’s 10-under opening round Thursday at the Bromont Open, the second event of the PGA Tour Americas’ Canadian swing.

Fioroni, who recently completed his career at UNLV, carded eight birdies before a bogey at Golf Chateau-Bromont’s par-4 seventh hole, his 16th of the day. After a par at the par-3 eighth, Fioroni found the fairway at the par-5 ninth hole, leaving himself just a long-iron into the hole.

He needed just one shot from there.

WALK-OFF ALBATROSS!!



Caden Fioroni holes out for albatross on his final hole of the day to set the new course record with a 10-under 60! pic.twitter.com/nHXwS2xbYl — PGA TOUR Americas (@PGATOURAmericas) July 10, 2025

Fioroni’s walk-off albatross shot him to 10 under and three shots clear of previous co-leaders Patrick Sheehan, Brendan MacDougall and Henry Chung.