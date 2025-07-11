Phillies at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 11

It’s Friday, July 11 and the Phillies (54-39) are in San Diego to take on the Padres (50-43). Ranger Suárez is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Ryan Bergert for San Diego.

Philadelphia is coming off a 13-0 smackdown victory over the Giants, and had the day off, while San Diego beat Arizona, 4-3. These teams met at the end of June and to start July.

The Phillies won two of three games against the Padres with another being postponed. Since then, the Phillies are 3-3, while the Padres are 4-3. San Diego has yet to put together a winning streak over 13 games, but has another chance today.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Padres

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, SDPA, MLBN

Odds for the Phillies at the Padres

Moneyline: Phillies (-165), Padres (+139)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Padres

Pitching matchup for July 11, 2025: Ranger Suárez vs. Ryan Bergert

Phillies: Ranger Suárez, (7-2, 1.99 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Padres: Ryan Bergert, (1-0, 2.67 ERA)

Last outing: 3.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Phillies and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Padres

The Padres are 6-3 when Bergert pitches this season

The Phillies are 8-4 when Suarez pitches this season

The Phillies have won 8 of their last 10 games at the Padres

The Over has cashed in each of the Phillies’ last 3 games with a rest advantage over their opponents

When the Phillies have had a rest advantage over their opponents they have failed to cover the Run Line in their last 6 games

