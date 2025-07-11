Rays at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 11

It’s Friday, July 11 and the Rays (50-44) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (50-45). Drew Rasmussen is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Hunter Dobbins for Boston.

The Red Sox stormed back to steal the opening game of this four-game series against the Rays, 4-3. Boston was able to score three runs on two hits in the seventh inning before the bullpen held tight to extend the winning streak to seven games — a season-long for the Sox.

Tampa Bay is 1-3 in the last four, 2-5 in the past seven, and 3-8 in the previous 11, so the hits just keep coming for the Rays. The season series is Red Sox 5-2, however, the Rays scored 37 runs compared to the Sox’s 28 over the seven meetings.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Red Sox

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, NESN

Odds for the Rays at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Rays (-110), Red Sox (-109)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for July 11, 2025: Drew Rasmussen vs. Hunter Dobbins

Rays: Drew Rasmussen, (7-5, 2.82 ERA)

Last outing: 2.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins, (4-1, 4.10 ERA)

Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 1 Strikeout

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Rays and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Red Sox

Tampa Bay is 10-8 when Rasmussen pitches this season

Boston is 7-5 when Dobbins pitches this season

Boston is on a season-long seven-game winning streak

The Red Sox have won 3 straight home games against the Rays

4 of the Red Sox’s last 5 matchups with the Rays have stayed under the Total

