The Open 2025: Pre-championship press conference schedule at Royal Portrush
Published July 10, 2025 03:32 PM
Nine players will take part in formal press conferences ahead of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
Here is the complete schedule, which also includes the annual R&A presser (all times ET):
MONDAY
9 a.m. – Rory McIlroy (reigning Masters champion)
10 a.m. – Shane Lowry (2019 Open champion at Portrush)
TUESDAY
4 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre
5 a.m. – Jon Rahm
9 a.m. – Xander Schauffele (reigning Open champion)
9:30 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau
10:30 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler (reigning PGA Championship winner)
WEDNESDAY
4 a.m. – Justin Rose
5:30 a.m. – J.J. Spaun (reigning U.S. Open champion)
6 a.m. – R&A press conference