MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: JUL 07 Rangers at Angels
Jacob deGrom is vintage again, now an All-Star ace in Texas after several injury-filled seasons
Wimbledon 2025 - Day Eleven - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Iga Swiatek owns 5 Grand Slam titles and finally can try to add to that at Wimbledon
Chicago Cubs v. Minnesota Twins
Twins keep sore Byron Buxton out of starting lineup with bruised hand, but expect All-Star to be fine

Top Clips

nbc_roto_marvinmimsjr_250710.jpg
Could Mims Jr. emerge as a WR2 for the Broncos?
nbc_roto_kim_250710.jpg
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
nbc_roto_sengamanaea_250710.jpg
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The Open 2025: Pre-championship press conference schedule at Royal Portrush

  
Published July 10, 2025 03:32 PM

Nine players will take part in formal press conferences ahead of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Here is the complete schedule, which also includes the annual R&A presser (all times ET):

MONDAY

9 a.m. – Rory McIlroy (reigning Masters champion)
10 a.m. – Shane Lowry (2019 Open champion at Portrush)

TUESDAY

4 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre
5 a.m. – Jon Rahm
9 a.m. – Xander Schauffele (reigning Open champion)
9:30 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau
10:30 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler (reigning PGA Championship winner)

WEDNESDAY

4 a.m. – Justin Rose
5:30 a.m. – J.J. Spaun (reigning U.S. Open champion)
6 a.m. – R&A press conference