The Open 2025: Pre-championship press conference schedule at Royal Portrush

Nine players will take part in formal press conferences ahead of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Here is the complete schedule, which also includes the annual R&A presser (all times ET):

MONDAY

9 a.m. – Rory McIlroy (reigning Masters champion)

10 a.m. – Shane Lowry (2019 Open champion at Portrush)

TUESDAY

4 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre

5 a.m. – Jon Rahm

9 a.m. – Xander Schauffele (reigning Open champion)

9:30 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau

10:30 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler (reigning PGA Championship winner)

WEDNESDAY

4 a.m. – Justin Rose

5:30 a.m. – J.J. Spaun (reigning U.S. Open champion)

6 a.m. – R&A press conference