NASCAR Saturday schedule at Chicago

Cup and Xfinity cars will have the right of way Saturday on the streets of downtown Chicago.

The action will begin on the 12-turn, 2.2-mile circuit with more than four hours of practice and qualifying for both series. The green flag will drop on the 50-lap Xfinity race at 4:40 p.m. ET.

Kyle Larson won the pole position for last year’s Cup Series race and finished third in the 2024 Xfinity race behind Ty Gibbs and Shane van Gisbergen, who won from the pole.

Chicago schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, July 5

Garage open



8:30 a.m. - midnight — Xfinity Series

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



10:30 - 11:20 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

1 - 1:50 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2 - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (50 laps, 110 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 15, Stage 2 at Lap 30; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 94 degrees, winds from the southwest at 10-20 mph. It’s expected to be 92 degrees with no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.