John Deere Classic tee times, pairings: Round 3 moved up due to weather

Tee times for Saturday’s third round of the John Deere Classic have been moved up because of potential thunderstorms.

Players will be sent off split tees and in threesomes, starting at 9:05 a.m. ET and ending with the lead group – leader Doug Ghim (-12), Davis Thompson (-11) and Brian Campbell (-11) – at 10:55 a.m.

Here are the full tee times and pairings for Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois (all times ET):

Round 3

OFF NO. 1

9:05 a.m. – Justin Lower, Chris Kirk, Matt Kuchar

9:16 a.m. – Jeremy Paul, Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen

9:27 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Michael Thorbjornsen, Kris Ventura

9:38 a.m. – Rico Hoey, Carson Young, Lee Hodges

9:49 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Thriston Lawrence, Bud Cauley

10 a.m. – Nate Lashley, a-Jackson Koivun, Denny McCarthy

10:11 a.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Seamus Power, Kevin Yu

10:22 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Cameron Champ, Kevin Roy

10:33 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Stevens

10:44 a.m. – David Lipsky, Emiliano Grillo, Max Homa

10:55 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Davis Thompson, Brian Campbell

OFF NO. 10

9:05 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Ben Kohles, Zac Blair

9:16 a.m. – Dylan Wu, Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman

9:27 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Ryo Hisatsune, Vince Whaley

9:38 a.m. – James Hahn, Henrik Norlander, Mark Hubbard

9:49 a.m. – Bronson Burgoon, Brandt Snedeker, Patton Kizzire

10 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Eric Cole, Zach Johnson

10:11 a.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Quade Cummins, Hayden Springer

10:22 a.m. – Philip Knowles, Gordon Sargent, Adam Svensson

10:33 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Rickie Fowler, Garrick Higgo

10:44 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Cristobal del Solar, Rikuya Hoshino

10:55 a.m. – Jesper Svensson, Brendan Valdes