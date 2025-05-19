U.S. Open 2025: Final qualifying results, sites for Oakmont Country Club

Final qualifying is underway for the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

There are 13 sites in the U.S. and abroad which will host 36-hole qualifiers. Three sites — Japan, England, Dallas — take place May 19 with 10 others on June 2, also known as “Golf’s Longest Day,” which will be covered extensively by Golf Channel.

Here are the qualifying results and upcoming sites, with available spots listed when made available by the USGA (a = amateur):

5/19/25

Tarao Country Club, Shiga Prefecture, Japan

3 spots



Yuta Sugiura: 68-66=134

Scott Vincent: 67-67=134

Jinichiro Kozuma: 68-67=135

UPCOMING SITES AND RESULTS:

May 19



Bent Tree Country Club, Dallas, Texas (7 spots)

Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England (8 spots)

June 2

