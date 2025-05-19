 Skip navigation
U.S. Open 2025: Final qualifying results, sites for Oakmont Country Club

  
Published May 19, 2025 11:48 AM
Final qualifying is underway for the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

There are 13 sites in the U.S. and abroad which will host 36-hole qualifiers. Three sites — Japan, England, Dallas — take place May 19 with 10 others on June 2, also known as “Golf’s Longest Day,” which will be covered extensively by Golf Channel.

Here are the qualifying results and upcoming sites, with available spots listed when made available by the USGA (a = amateur):

5/19/25
Tarao Country Club, Shiga Prefecture, Japan
3 spots

  • Yuta Sugiura: 68-66=134
  • Scott Vincent: 67-67=134
  • Jinichiro Kozuma: 68-67=135

UPCOMING SITES AND RESULTS:

May 19

  • Bent Tree Country Club, Dallas, Texas (7 spots)
  • Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England (8 spots)

June 2

  • Canoe Brook Country Club, Summit, N.J.
  • Duke University Golf Club, Durham, N.C.
  • Emerald Dunes Golf Club, West Palm Beach, Fla.
  • Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club, Columbus, Ohio
  • Lambton Golf & Country Club, York, Ontario, Canada
  • Piedmont Driving Club, Atlanta, Ga.
  • Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio
  • Valencia Country Club, Valencia, Calif.
  • Wine Valley Golf Club, Walla Walla, Wash.
  • Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.